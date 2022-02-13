“Wish I was working”: Tom Brady makes his feelings on retirement clear in wife Gisele Bundchen’s Instagram post

Tom Brady and his retirement have made headlines ever since it was announced. And it is pretty clear where he hopes to be this weekend.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much. And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world.” – @TomBrady #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/rcFjiToWtf — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022 But it’s no mystery to think that Tom Brady wants to continue playing till he can’t. The GOAT had an MVP like season at 44 and almost led the Bucs to another Super Bowl. And he made that clear in Gisele Bundchen’s comments.

Tom Brady wants to play in the Super Bowl this weekend

Gisele Bundchen made a post with the caption asking who will be working this weekend. And she got a hilarious response from her husband Tom Brady, showing his desire to still be playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Athletes (@commentsbyathletes)

Within a week of announcing his retirement, Brady had some interesting comments about his future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement. (via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the same thing you think of when you think of Michael Jordan”: Julian Edelman believes the NFL GOAT had the same killer mindset and “addiction to competition” Bulls legend did