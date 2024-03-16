Jerry Jones’ Son Addresses Frustration From Cowboys Fans After Going Lull During Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been blamed for falling short where it matters, by fans. Once again as teams cherry-pick their options from the free agent market ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cowboys’ inactivity is setting the same precedent. The team’s fanbase has felt wrecking balls hitting them multiple times, as the team has only secured four playoff wins in the last 25 years, but nothing compared to their lack of effort.

As frustration built up amongst the Cowboys fans, the front office at Dallas sensed it, taking a step forward to grace their fans per The Athletic. Owner Jerry Jones’ son came forward in an attempt to set off the agitation of fans against the ownership. Stephen Jones talked about going ‘all in’ for the next season, as opposed to their status as the least active team during the initial days of negotiations. Jones being ‘very aware’ of the fan sentiments, noted,

“I know where the frustration is, it’s the fact that we haven’t had success in the playoffs to their satisfaction.”

He continued with the understanding of fans’ discontent on just one addition in the face of Eric Kendricks, saying,

“Until we do that, then the criticism is certainly something that’s going to be there. We know that’s going to be there, but we’re going to stick with what we believe will ultimately get us a championship here for our fans.”

Stephen’s words were on point as far as the team’s subpar status at gaining championships is concerned. The Dallas Cowboys had their golden period during the 1960-1970s, making their place in NFL playoffs 9 times between 1965 and 1973. Being placed at second place after the Green Bay Packers, for winning a division title, they rightly have fans wanting more. However, the wild card clash saw the Cowboys lose in the playoffs with their latest SB win in 1996. While this is an utter disappointment, Stephen Jones’ has a plan to deal with it.

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Plan to End 26 Years of Playoff Futility

26 years of playoff futility demands attention and it doesn’t come with inactivity at the free agency. But, the Dallas Cowboys ownership begs to differ. Jerry Jones‘ son wasn’t without a plan as he gave reassurance to everyone who wanted to see the Cowboys hustle. In his address, Stephen Jones revealed their ‘all-in’ plan to approach the 2024 season.

“We don’t define ‘all-in’ by what you spend in free agency. It’s keeping the core (together),” added Stephen.

Stephen’s address complies with the steps taken by the Cowboys, as their signings include keeping their own players homebound. However, the core as highlighted by Jones doesn’t have much clarity, with key players like Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and Micah Parsons awaiting contract updates. Then again, the saved cap space over free agency might help the Cowboys use their No. 24 overall pick judiciously.