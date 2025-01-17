mobile app bar

“We Are Dead in the Water”: Skip Bayless Claims Jerry Jones is the “Real Coach” of the Dallas Cowboys

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Jerry Jones and Skip Bayless.

Jerry Jones and Skip Bayless. Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach is in full swing with Mike McCarthy fired following a disappointing 7-10 season. After Jerry Jones’ “productive meeting” with Deion Sanders, many analysts, including Michael Irvin, urged Jones to hire Sanders at any cost. However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless has a major concern about Jerry Jones.

According to Bayless, for the past three decades, Jerry Jones has been the “real coach” of the Cowboys. Bayless’ argument is that Jerry operates the team in a way that limits the freedom of the head coach, a situation he believes has contributed significantly to the downfall of “America’s Team.” This would also limit the autonomy of any new coach, including Deion Sanders. 

“The real coach of our Dallas Cowboys has been Gerald Wayne Jones Jr. — Jerry Jones. The most famous owner in the history of sports whose team is the most valuable in all of sports. He is the owner, and trust me, the operator of our Dallas Cowboys, and we are stuck. We are dead in the water,” Skip explained on his YouTube channel.

Elaborating his point, Skip recalled that just a year into owning the Cowboys, Jerry expressed confidence in his own coaching abilities, which was a cause for concern, since they already had one active head coach at that time. 

“Jerry Jones once said, about a year into owning the Cowboys, he told Frank Deford for a Vanity Fair piece, ‘I could coach the s**t out of this team.’ That’s a quote from Jerry Jones as a young owner.”

Notably, Jerry has never had any formal coaching experience with any NFL team.

Skip offered a critical insight into Jerry’s stance that “there are 500 coaches” who would be ready to coach the Cowboys. Bayless contends that with the limited autonomy Jerry offers his head coaches, at least 10 to 15 top-tier candidates would be hesitant to work with him.

“He told a couple of Dallas Morning News reporters that 500 coaches could coach the Dallas Cowboys. He said it again a couple of weeks ago when he was asked how many coaches would want to coach the Cowboys if Jerry fired Mike McCarthy.”

Skip’s critical insights should serve as a reality check for Jerry Jones. Despite the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl victories, their last big win came in 1996, nearly three decades ago. That long gap without a championship raises many hard questions about the future of America’s team.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let's Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what's up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

