Warren Sapp Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Explanation on Why He Never Makes Recruitment Visits

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders caused a stir once again, and this time around by revealing why he opts not to conduct home visits or off-campus meetings with recruits. The Buffaloes have allocated a $200,000 travel budget for Prime, which he chose to save as a cost-cutting measure. Moreover, he attributed the strategy to his popularity, which he believes could lead to disturbances at a recruit’s residence or educational institution.

Following his comments, former NFL DT, Warren Sapp felt the need to react to Sanders’ approach. Warren shared a tweet from GUCCE that featured Coach Prime’s comments from his recent presser: “Parents don’t want me by their house, they wanna come see my house.” While reacting to Deion’s statement, Warren tweeted, “Come see what we got for You!! #PrimeWithSomeSapp.”

It must be mentioned that Deion Sanders’ recruiting strategy has indeed yielded success despite the unorthodox approach. The transfer recruits from his last class reached the highest national ranking, as per 247Sports, and the 22nd overall class ranking.

During the interview, Coach Prime stated his intention to highlight the beauty of Boulder to parents, underscoring his affection for the city, state, and team as factors why the student-athletes are interested in joining.

Additionally, Coach Prime mainly concentrates on transfer recruits, older players who have already moved out of home and may not need typical home visits. In his view, these visits only impose a significant financial burden on the program and could potentially upset schools where he or his staff fail to attend. He expressed the whole scenario perfectly by saying, “I can’t do things other coaches can do. You know why? I’m Coach Prime.”

Warren Sapp to Be a Part of Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Come 2024 Season

Former Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is set to be a part of the Colorado staff for the 2024 season. It would be the second year in a row that an NFL veteran has joined the Buffs to impart his knowledge. Deion Sanders announced Sapp’s arrival in an interview with Mark Johnson four months ago.

There were many speculations about the role Warren would be getting for which he specified his position at Colorado last month. He recently clarified that he would be working as a graduate assistant on Deion Sanders’ staff. Even though it is a minor title, the role represents Sapp’s debut in coaching, which was a lifelong ambition, per Sports Illustrated.

In order to join Sanders’ team, the former Buccaneers man closely monitored the program in Colorado last year and even went back to school to get a degree. Sapp was one of the most dominating defensive tackles during his time in the NFL with the Buccaneers and the Raiders. Following that, he moved to the media industry and worked as a commentator.

The Buffs have the potential to make strides in the upcoming season. Sanders and his team have successfully organized an outstanding recruitment campaign, obtaining one of the most impressive classes ever.

After the spring practices, the Buffs are well-positioned to compete for the top spot in the Big 12 once they return to the conference.