“Coach Prime Has Been Through It”: Reggie Bush Reacts to Comedian Suggesting Travis Hunter Needs a Prenup

Travis Hunter and his relationship with fiancée Leanna Lenee has been under the lens lately, and a comedian named Godfrey made a video about it on Instagram. In it, Godfrey was sounding alarms, warning the Colorado star to be careful about the girl he is soon to marry. He even urged Travis to arrange a solid prenup. And it turns out that former running back Reggie Bush agrees.

Advertisement

When the two-way athlete announced his engagement to Lenee before the college football season, many didn’t think much of it. Everyone offered their congratulations and moved on. However, as time has passed, more has been revealed about Hunter’s relationship, and many, including it seems, Reggie Bush, believe that Lenee is only with him for money and fame.

So, under Godfrey’s video, he dropped a comment, stating that Deion Sanders needs to talk with Hunter and show him the reality. Given his own legal troubles with his ex-wife Pilar, Reggie believes that Sanders is the right person to address what Hunter is seemingly embarking on.

“Coach Prime has been through it he needs to keep it real with him,” the former star running back wrote, accompanied by a face palm emoji.

So, what exactly did Godfrey discuss in his video? Well, the over-a-minute-long video only addresses Hunter and his relationship with Lenee. The comedian did congratulate the Colorado star on his engagement but joked that he might need to be ready to disengage.

“Something about this woman,” Godfrey said, with a furrowed brow as he pointed towards the camera. “She was talking like she was really that chick.”

The conversation Godfrey referenced is from the latest video Hunter and Leanna released. In it, the young couple is wearing matching pajamas and detailing their relationship. At one point, they address how they first met, to which Leanna commented that Hunter initially “wasn’t her type.”

Well, Godfrey believes Hunter suddenly became Leanna’s type once she saw his stats. And by stats, he means money and fame. “I think, when she found out your stats bro, I think that’s when she was like ‘Oh my goodness I love him!'” the comedian remarked.

Notably, Hunter has since come out and brushed aside the accusations, simply telling Godfrey that he doesn’t know Leanna and that a five-second clip online doesn’t give someone the full picture. Regardless, the video struck a chord in the football community.

Godfrey and many fans alike say that Hunter should be drafting a prenup now before it’s too late. In the video, Godfrey also broke out a hilarious Coach Prime impression. It seemed like a video that was half serious, and half in good fun.

While it isn’t uncommon for women, or even men, to date star athletes for their fame and fortune. It also isn’t anyone’s place to point out if and when it is happening. As Godfrey says himself in the video, “You love who you love, facts.”

Maybe this story will develop down the line, and Hunter and Leanna will have an ugly future split. But for now, the couple is happily engaged and set to officially tie the knot in May 2025.