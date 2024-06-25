Coach Prime Reveals How “Hope” Helped Him Deal With a “Life-Threatening” Situation

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is living proof that hope and courage can pave the way out of tough spots. He recently visited a children’s hospital in Denver, teaming up with AFLAC, to share his own medical ordeal and how hope helped him through a life-threatening situation.

In a video posted on Darius Sanders’ YouTube channel, ‘Reach The People Media,’ Deion was captured giving the young patients a glimpse into his mindset during his month-long hospital stay battling blood clots.

“One commonality that we need is hope, that tomorrow’s going to be better and the next day is going to be better than that and the next day is going to be even more triumphant and that’s how I got through,” Coach Prime said.

When doctors notified Sanders that they’d need to amputate his toe, he was okay with it, even cracking some jokes that he didn’t quite need it. But when they mentioned potentially amputating his leg from the knee down, things got real. “It became life-threatening,” he admitted.

“I was sitting in the hospital for dar*ly a month, dealing with that and having nine surgeries in less than a month. I do understand and I do comprehend the thought process of what you’re all dealing with. I’m elated to be here to give you, to inspire you, give you the hope and the presence that you need to go on the next day because you’re going to win this fight, because you got it in you. You got a wonderful team around you and that’s what we all need,” Sanders added.

Sanders faced a tough battle with acute deep vein thrombosis, causing serious blood flow issues in his feet. Two years back, he endured nine intense surgeries, losing two toes in the process. But Sanders’ upbeat attitude pulled him through.

Now, he’s paying it forward, visiting hospitals to lift patients’ spirits, showing that even in the darkest times, a positive outlook can make all the difference.

Buffs Fangirl Patient Gifted Coach Prime a Handmade CU Logo Necklace

Following his pep talk, Sanders spent some quality time with the kids, handing out AFLAC duck stuffed toys. One young Colorado Buffaloes fan stole the show, sporting a Jimmy Horn Jr. jersey and presenting Coach Prime with a handmade Buffaloes logo necklace.

Sanders was visibly moved by the gift and immediately put it around his neck, promising to wear it to a game once the season kicks off. Not to be outdone, he slipped off a silicon friendship band from his wrist and gave it to the young fan as a token of appreciation for her Buffs spirit.

The moment struck a chord with Coach Prime. He told the girl and her family they just needed to give him a shout whenever they wanted to catch a Colorado game, and he’d make it happen. The girl’s mom chimed in, proudly sharing that her daughter had memorized the team’s fight song at the tender age of two.

It’s moments like these that show why Sanders is more than just a coach. Coach Prime doesn’t just talk the talk — he walks the walk when it comes to building genuine relationships with the Buffs community.