“Holy Downgrade”: Deion Sanders’ New CB Recruit Has Colorado Fans Worried About His Short Height

If there’s one position Deion Sanders is least likely to compromise on, it’s cornerback. After all, he’s a Hall of Famer who dominated the position like few others. So naturally, when the Colorado Buffaloes brought in a new corner this weekend, fans expected someone close to the next Travis Hunter. Maybe a slight downgrade — not everyone can have Heisman-worthy campaigns — but still a solid addition.

However, what fans got was Tyrecus Davis, a 5-foot-9 CB from Wyoming who has one year of eligibility remaining. Both facts can’t be overlooked — a CB of his height isn’t the most practical, and he also isn’t a long-term solution.

While fans seemed bummed about the signing, the reality paints a different picture. Sanders’ latest recruit comes with a respectable resume, including 60 solo tackles, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 15 pass breakups during his time at Wyoming.

In fact, the Texas native earned his spot on the Buffs roster thanks to a standout season at Wyoming, where he recorded an impressive 42 total tackles (36 solo), a forced fumble, and eight deflections alongside a pick. So safe to assume, it was his impressive stats that made Davis the sixth defensive back to commit to Sanders’ Colorado team via the portal this spring, and the 30th transfer addition overall.

BREAKING: Wyoming transfer CB Tyrecus Davis has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 185 CB totaled 60 Solo Tackles, 2 INT, 3 FR, 2 FF, 15 PBU, & 1 blocked FG in his time with the Cowboys 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/89NvOLsatF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2025

But unfortunately, the numbers didn’t draw the intended positive reactions from fans. It was the 5-foot-9 frame of Davis that hit their nerve. “Holy downgrade,” wrote one, referencing the fact that Deion Sanders is going from a 6-foot-1 unicorn like Travis Hunter to a shorter and less heralded defensive back. Some even went on to write Davis off from first-team action due to the height factor. “5’9 ? Special team player,” penned a user.

Despite the overall negativity about this move, there were a few Buffs fans who appreciated it, believing in their latest recruit’s potential against swift opponents. “Welcome to the Buffs Tyrecus. One big year is coming up for you,” posted a fan on X.

“Welcome to the herd young man,” chimed in another.

It also has to be noted that the fan concern isn’t entirely without merit. NFL and college programs alike have gradually shifted toward favoring taller cornerbacks to match up with increasingly athletic and lanky wide receivers.

For context, Hunter brought unmatched athleticism to the Buffaloes’ secondary. Davis, on the other hand, will have to rely on instincts, positioning, and ball skills to even the playing field.

That said, the former Wyoming CB isn’t just any portal pick-up. Before Wyoming, he made waves in junior college, tallying 80 tackles, five picks, 18 PBUs, and a pick-six during his time at Navarro CC. He’s physical, fearless, and disruptive in open space, traits that Deion Sanders has historically valued above all.

Still, it’s clear that fans are feeling the void left by Hunter… and rightly so. Replacing a generational athlete isn’t easy, and expectations are sky-high in Boulder.

So whether Davis becomes another hidden gem or simply a depth piece, his addition proves one thing: Deion Sanders is still betting on grit and hunger, even if it comes in a 5’9″ package.