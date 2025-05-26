“Why Is This a Tweet and Not an Email?”: Deion Sanders’ Cautionary Message for His Colorado Players Gets Fans Talking

Even when Deion Sanders is off the clock, he’s never off duty when it comes to his players.

As the Colorado Buffaloes team enjoys its offseason break following an intense spring session, Coach Prime has also been seen taking a well-deserved breather at his Texas mansion. However, that break hasn’t stopped him from keeping tabs on his squad.

Over the weekend, Sanders sent out a public message to his team via X (formerly Twitter), urging his players to keep their heads level and not do anything reckless. Because one dumb move could cost them big time.

“All my @CUBuffsFootball PLAYERS & STAFF. I love u [and] I miss u. Please be safe & don’t do anything to jeopardize your opportunity to be a Professional. Be careful out there because everyone around u ain’t really down for u and everybody else is just there,” posted the Buffs HC on “X”.

On face value, the post seemed like a straightforward reminder to stay focused and avoid off-field distractions — a super important message for the youngsters. Particularly since Sanders’ team just lost major leadership figures in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But, as with most things involving Prime, the internet had opinions.

For some fans, the content of the message wasn’t the issue, it was the method. “Why is this a tweet and not an email? Lmao,” one user asked, while another chimed in, “Why do you post this publicly, instead of reaching out personally to your players and staff?”

A few even accused the coach of fishing for attention. “You can’t just address your team face to face? Always chasing the clout!” wrote one X user.

You can’t just address your team face to face? Always chasing the clout! — ColoradoCajun504 (@mugger504) May 25, 2025

The majority, however, had no qualms. They saw it for what it was: a coach thinking beyond football. “Coach is always spreading love and wisdom. Love it!” one said.

Despite the internet’s opinion, it’s crucial to reiterate that the timing of this message couldn’t be more critical. With both Shedeur and Travis off to the NFL, Colorado is entering a transitional phase.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, a Liberty transfer, and freshman phenom Julian Lewis are the new faces of the offense. But as history has often shown, big shoes are hard to fill.

Coming back to the new generation of Buffs stars—Salter, after a rough 2024 season where he completed just 56.3% of his passes, clearly has the talent, but question marks remain over his consistency.

Lewis, meanwhile, is extremely dynamic and is a five-star prospect himself, but at the end of the day, his being a freshman entering a Power 4 program is bound to slow down his initial progress.

At wide receiver and cornerback, Sanders has Omarion Miller and a few returning defenders like DJ McKinney and Colton Hood to bank on. Logically, they will be tasked with replacing Hunter’s irreplaceable presence, but it remains to be seen what packages and schemes the program develops to fill the hole left by a true unicorn player.

Simply put, Coach Prime will need to lean heavily on player development and internal growth this season, which realistically makes the 2025 season look like a reset. A few believe that a 6-6 record and a bowl appearance could be considered a win.

But if Deion Sanders has shown us anything, it’s that he doesn’t buy into what’s “realistic.” He believes in building culture, in dreaming bigger, and in guarding his players, even from miles away, even in the offseason. And in that context, the tweet makes perfect sense.