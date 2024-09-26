“Coach’s Son Was Always the Quarterback”: Dak Prescott Reflects on His Journey From RB to QB

Dak Prescott is undoubtedly one of the most respected and elite players in the league today. Currently the highest-paid quarterback in the league, the Dallas Cowboys star’s journey didn’t start overnight. Rather, he got into football as a kid, though not as a signal-caller.

In a segment with Michael Vick for NFL on Prime, Prescott opened up about how his football journey started. As a child, the Louisiana native used to play as the running back. Even though his young heart was in playing as a QB, the coach’s son stood in the way.

However, in sixth grade, the coach left the school, and a new one came in. And with nepotism out of the way, Prescott finally became the quarterback, and in his own words, “the rest was history.”

This year, Prescott is entering his ninth season in the NFL. After an offseason of speculation around his contract extension, the 31-year-old’s patience paid off. He became the first athlete to earn an annual salary in the ballpark of $60 million.

In the past three weeks, the Mississippi State alum has scored four touchdowns, thrown two interceptions, and achieved a completion rate of 60.7% for 851 yards.

However, while Prescott’s regular season success is well-known, his playoff victories are so few they’re nearly forgotten. This has left fans wanting more, even criticizing the QB along the way.

So, the question remains: With the constant barrage of opinions aimed at him, what does the quarterback think about himself?

Dak Prescott’s 3 words for himself

During the same interview, Vick posed an intriguing question to the Dallas signal-caller: How would Prescott describe himself to someone who didn’t know him?

In response, the QB pointed out three straightforward traits: “Selfless, determined, willing to do whatever is it to win for his team.“

The adjectives ring true to Prescott’s personality, and it is evident in this season more than ever. However, while the QB is ready to justify his humongous contract, fans and analysts alike feel he is being sold short by Dallas.

“I don’t think there’s an offense in football that sets their offense up to fail more than the Cowboys with Dak Prescott,” said ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. “They’re bottom three or four in a couple of them, and bottom 10 in a lot of them. In many ways, they’re saying, ‘Dak Prescott, we want this to be as hard as possible on you.'”

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold a record of 1-2, and Prescott is in the line of fire. Whether he can deliver a fitting response to the naysayers when the team faces the Giants will be seen on Thursday.