“Code Violation”: Michael Irvin Calls Out Shannon Sharpe for His Brutally Honest Advice for Travis Hunter’s Fiancée

While the football world has become adamant in calling out Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, as a red flag, Michael Irvin showed the Buffs star that he has his back. Even if it means going against the words of a revered legend like Shannon Sharpe, Irvin made it clear that he won’t accept any Travis Hunter slander.

Shannon, in his latest Nightcap episode, dished out some brutal life lessons and advice for Travis Hunter and his fiancée, in the wake of the controversies surrounding them. A five-minute clip of that banter session included the former tight end telling Travis’s fiancée where she went wrong and what she could have done differently. And, the former Cowboys star reacted to that very clip on X, formerly Twitter.

Irvin reacted by saying that, despite loving the Nightcap host to death, he wanted Sharpe to stop talking about the Heisman winner’s personal life. He felt it was a “code violation.”

CODE VIALATION NIGGA!!!!!!! I love you to LIFE but STOP!!!!! https://t.co/hy63tdeZrF — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 17, 2024

While Irvin’s post comes from a place of utmost admiration and love for Hunter, it has to be acknowledged that Shannon didn’t cross any lines in his video. One of the most glaring revelations that Leanna made recently was exposing Travis Hunter for cheating on his ex-girlfriend.

The Buffs star’s fiancée also revealed that she had Travis sit on her DMs for two months, as at that time, Travis was in a relationship. In Shannon’s eyes, this is too much information for the public. He even graciously asked Leanna not to share such things online.

“And for you to talk about ‘Well, the reason why I left him on my inbox [because] he’s younger than me and he cheated… you see, now you threw that man under the bus. We didn’t need to know that. Why you put that man’s business in the street? Are you perfect (yourself)?”

Another thing that irked Shannon about Leanna was her throwing a tantrum while waiting for Travis during his fan meetup at the Heisman event. Shannon gently tried to help Leanna understand that, as the star her future husband is, they will constantly have to attend events and interact with fans. This is a norm and part and parcel of his job.

So, according to Shannon, Leanna should be patient while Hunter performs his responsibilities—that’s the bare minimum she can do. After all, these activities will be funding Travis’ bank accounts.

“When you’re dealing with sponsors and you’re dealing with advertisers, you go into a room and there are footballs, and there are helmets, and there are jerseys, and there are pictures. And you are taking pictures for the kind of money that they’re gonna be paying you. I don’t really think that’s an awful lot to ask?”

It’s quite sad to see Travis Hunter’s Heisman victory being more of a controversy than a celebration. Just when football fans stopped complaining about Ashton Jeanty being robbed, the spotlight shifted to Leanna and her being a “red flag”.

As Shannon noted at the end of the episode, it’s best to leave Travis alone because he’s young. In Sharpe’s eyes, he needs to commit mistakes to learn and if Leanna is really a red flag, let Hunter face the brunt and grow from the pain. A very fair argument, we all must abide by!