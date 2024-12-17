“I’m Not a Side Piece”: Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Says She “Left Him in DMs for 2 Months” Because He Had a Girlfriend

Leanna Lenee has had enough. At a time when she should be celebrating her fiance Travis Hunter’s Heisman win and enjoying her engagement, she’s had to deal with internet trolls and clear the air.

Advertisement

There’s been a constant spotlight on Lenee for the past few months now, and trolls have not had anything good to say. First, it was how she seemingly reacted to Hunter “talking to cheerleaders,” then it was her revealing that she initially didn’t respond to Travis because he wasn’t her “type.” The girl can’t catch a break.

In a lengthy TikTok post, Lenee clarified what she actually meant when she said that Hunter wasn’t her type and made a shocking revelation about Hunter:

“The real reason Travis sat in my DMs for two months is because he DM’d me when he had a girlfriend…I don’t do homewrecking, I’m not a side piece…I would never do that to another woman. So I ignored him until he was single.”

On the topic of Hunter not being her “type,” Lenee explained that her words were misconstrued to mean she didn’t like Hunter’s physical attributes:

“I didn’t mean attractiveness. I don’t have a physical type. Period. No two people I’ve previously dated have looked the same…I don’t care what people look like or what they can give me…It was because he was younger than me and he had cheated on his girlfriend.”

Lenee’s tell-all comes two days after the Heisman ceremony, where her every move was once again dissected under a microscope, at a time when the spotlight should’ve only been on Hunter.

As Hunter was announced as the winner, a viral clip showed Lenee seated while those around her—including Deion Sanders and Hunter’s mother—stood in applause. It wasn’t until Deion gently prompted her to rise that she finally stood to embrace her fiancé.

This moment sparked a flurry of criticism online, with many questioning her commitment and intentions in their relationship. It seems this was the last straw for Lenee, who was deeply troubled by the backlash she has been receiving for quite some while now.

She explained in her video that it was only a moment of confusion, and she was still sitting because she wanted the family to have their moment and did not want cameras focusing on her.

Lenee was so deeply troubled by the backlash she received from all this that, according to Hunter, she got drunk and cried herself to sleep. Lenee need not worry too much because as she said, “People are finding every single little thing and making it something it’s not. Bird-brained individuals are just accepting what they see online.”