Reel About Comedian Asking Travis Hunter to “Demand Respect” in His Relationship Gets Deion Sanders’ Approval

Amidst the hate Leanna Lenee has been receiving online of late, Travis Hunter has ensured he fights back on her behalf when possible. For instance, the Heisman Trophy winner recently asked comedian Godfrey to refrain from talking about his relationship. Godfrey had made an explosive video about the couple on Instagram, warning Travis that she wasn’t any good for him, even with Reggie Bush agreeing with his sentiment.

Godfrey has now made a follow-up video reacting to Travis’ response. In it, Godfrey says that the Heisman winner and his fiancée need to keep their matter private, or it’s inevitable that he, or someone like him, will discuss it. What’s worse? Godfrey’s latest reel has been liked by Coach Prime.

Popcorn Alert Deion Sanders likes a reel asking Travis Hunter to not overshare his relationship. pic.twitter.com/CPph4vKEwr — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 19, 2024

In his latest reel, Godfrey’s advice for Travis Hunter is fairly simple — “It’s hard to stay out of your business when you put it out there”. While the comic did acknowledge that keeping things private is a tough ask in today’s generation, what’s easy, however, is to control the borderline “disrespect” that’s been revealed so far.

What irked the comic the most was the lack of respect from Leanna in the viral fan meet video of Hunter. Godfrey couldn’t come to terms with the arrogance of Hunter’s fiancée and urged the Heisman winner to demand more respect in his relationship.

The professional impressionist reminded the Buffs star that he has worked really hard and taken a lot of hits to have all the spotlight on him. So when Leanna rag-dolled Hunter at the fan meet, Godfrey, as a fan, saw it as a sign of disrespect.

“You should demand respect. I don’t really like the way she’s coming at you like that. I think it’s wrong. This is a really big, important part of your life and you’ve worked hard. You’re the one who lifted the weights, you’re the one who did the sprints. You’re the one taking the losses. You’re the one taking the injuries… (But she) can’t wait around here for you take pictures? I just think it’s disrespectful bro.”

Godfrey also clarified that his advice for Hunter isn’t a rebuttal. He revealed that he has been a longtime Buffaloes fan and how mad he was when Hunter got injured last year and his season was cut short. For the comic, the Buffs and its stars are dear to his heart, so anything that happens to them feels personal.

The impressionist gracefully asked Travis to reconsider his relationship because, in Godfrey’s eyes, he “deserves” much more. Travis deserves someone who shouldn’t be nudged to stand up after the Buffs star wins a major trophy like Heisman, he added.

All that said, Godfrey does make some valid points that Hunter should introspect about. Moreover, with Coach Prime himself liking the reel on Instagram, there is a clear signal that Sanders echoes the same sentiment. Safe to say, Travis has a lot to ponder in the next few months, both professionally and personally.