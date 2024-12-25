Colin Cowherd Calls Caleb Williams a More Talented QB Than Russell Wilson While Luring Pete Carroll To Coach the Bears

Pete Carroll is reported to have a keen interest in making a coaching comeback with the Bears and Colin Cowherd could not be more excited about it. “I would absolutely invite him for an interview,” said Cowherd.

Advertisement

Cowherd argues that one of Pete’s greatest strengths is his energy which the Bears are in desperate need of. The leading analyst acknowledged the fact that Pete is 73 years old but at the same time he noted that “Nick Saban’s in his 70s” yet “he’s great on TV,” and he was great in Alabama till the very end.

Despite the age, Cowherd felt confident that “Pete could handle the bureaucracy, and the politics, and the hurdles of the Chicago job.” The hurdles that Matt Eberflus failed to cross in his three seasons with the franchise.

Merry Christmas. Hey Bears, how about this for a present pic.twitter.com/ybdJt2yY89 — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) December 25, 2024

Arguing why he believes Pete Carroll would be a good fit for the Bears, Cowherd mentioned that Carroll did a good job playing Russell Wilson who is not as talented as Caleb Williams.

Cowherd added: “He took Russell Wilson in Seattle … with a tough physical run game, a great defense. The team wasn’t as reliant on him, that’s what Chicago needs.

Moreover, he claimed that the Bears cannot expect the rookie Caleb to be the star in every play which cannot be sustainable in the NFL. And hiring Pete would take some of that pressure off of Caleb’s shoulders.

The analyst put out the good word on the former Seahawks coach by claiming that, “He’s always been prepared. One of the great meeting coaches. He’s proven he could hire good staff. Again he’s a young thinker, he’s a young doer. That’s why he was a successful college coach.”

Despite endorsing Pete, Cowherd stated that “Mike Vrabel’s probably the best candidate.”

“I know Mike, I like Mike but I want to hear Pete Carroll, who took Russell Wilson a less talented quarterback in my opinion than Caleb Williams.”

That said, Cowherd concluded that Pete may not be his first choice for the Seahawks but he is certainly hard to ignore for what he brings to the table and what the franchise needs currently.