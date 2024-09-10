“That’s Embarrassing”: Colin Cowherd Compares Aaron Rodgers to Will Levis Over Ball Possession Issues vs 49ers

Aaron Rodgers’ highly anticipated return to the field with the New York Jets didn’t quite live up to expectations. The San Francisco 49ers crashed the comeback party at Levi’s Stadium, leaving Rodgers and the Jets with more questions than answers.

Nearly a year after his Achilles injury derailed his Jets debut, the 40-year-old quarterback was outsmarted by 49ers’ defense. Rodgers’ stat line – 13-for-21, 167 yards, one touchdown, and an interception – tells the story of a challenging night.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd didn’t pull any punches in his assessment, labeling the performance “embarrassing” for the veteran QB. The time of possession disparity was particularly telling, with the Jets holding the ball for a mere 19 minutes compared to the 49ers’ 38 minutes.

“That’s what Will Levis would produce,” Cowherd quipped. Moreover, Cowherd further dissected the Jets’ offensive woes. He pointed to a combination of factors: a defensive-minded head coach in Robert Saleh, Rodgers coming off surgery and, and a “suboptimal” offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett.

Cowherd noted that the offensive line wasn’t the main culprit, as Rodgers was sacked only once. He instead focused on Rodgers’ diminished physical capabilities compared to younger, more athletic quarterbacks in the league.

“I thought the O-line was fine, Aaron was only sacked one time. This wasn’t Aaron Rodgers running for his life. Let’s just be honest about this. Aaron, right now, is not in his prime. He’s not as big, strong, and athletic as a Josh Allen or a Justin Herbert.” Colin added, “He doesn’t move like a Kyler Murray or a Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. And I watched them tonight and I think we have overvalued how good Aaron Rodgers is.”

Despite these criticisms, Cowherd still saw flashes of Rodgers’ signature style. However, concerns about the Jets’ offensive line continue to linger.

Cowherd Highlights Aaron Rodgers’ Throwing Talent but Questions Offensive Line Stability

Colin Cowherd’s concerns about the Jets‘ offensive line seem to be just the tip of the iceberg. While he still appreciates Rodgers’ throwing ability, Cowherd pointed out that their only other successful drive against the 49ers came off a free play when the defense was caught off guard.

“You know, I look at that offense and I think the offensive line was fine but it wasn’t very creative. Aaron’s not going to extend plays like he used to. They’ve got one receiver I like, Mike Williams took no snaps in the first half, the tight ends are irrelevant. Breece Hall is good but this is not a high-powered offense.” Colin added.

Cowherd’s predictions about the Rodgers-Wilson connection proved accurate as the duo struggled to maintain their rhythm. The absence of a reliable second option in the passing game became very obvious. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that another offensive player, Lazard, made a significant impact with a 36-yard touchdown.

Mike Williams, coming back from ACL surgery, was practically invisible in the first half. Tyler Conklin’s absence from the stat sheet further underscored the team’s offensive woes. Lazard managed to snag another touchdown late in the game from backup QB Taylor, but it was too little, too late.

If these offensive issues continue, Jets fans might start clamoring for a big move – perhaps even a trade for Davante Adams from the Raiders.