Colin Cowherd: Dallas Cowboys Have “Flawed Business Operations” Like the LA Lakers

Recently, veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd spoke his mind when critiquing the Dallas Cowboys’ business operations. He believes the Achilles’ heel for them lies in their focus on just drafting well and reluctance to welcome outside perspectives that might challenge owner and general manager Jerry Jones’ decisions.

During a conversation on the “Games with Names” podcast, host Julian Edelman pressed Cowherd on whether the Cowboys could finally break their Super Bowl drought, which has persisted since their victory in Super Bowl XXX. Cowherd had blunt and straightforward response,

“Too beholden to their own picks, too insular, not enough exterior voices, not willing to hire a coach that pushes back on Jerry. I just think they’re a flawed business operation. It’s like the Lakers, they rely on Kobe’s agent to run the franchise, former players in the building, big brand but kind of flawed operationally.”

Cowherd, being an advocate for having external viewpoints to challenge ownership, drew parallels between the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Lakers. He argues that both franchises shy away from opinions that might ruffle their established thought processes.

The NFL analyst then compared America’s team with MLB’s New York Yankees. He noted that the fans expect a channel of star quarterbacks in Dallas, however they fail to bring in stars despite their brand value. Unlike the Yankees, who would swiftly acquire established stars rather than nurturing late-round draft picks, the Cowboys seem content to play the long game.

To conclude, Cowherd offered a suggestion for America’s Team to bring in an “architect” for a coach. One who can spark a new culture and steer the Cowboys back to their glory days.

Colin Cowherd Suggests Dallas Cowboys Hire A Coach Who Can “Push Back On” GM Jerry Jones

Cowherd’s analysis of the Dallas Cowboys didn’t stop at mere comparisons. He dug deeper, advising that the franchise needs a coach who’s not just knowledgeable about the game, but one who’s willing to stand up to Jerry Jones. In Cowherd’s view, Jones has a tendency to hire individuals who need him, rather than the other way around.

The analyst pointed to Bill Parcells and Jimmy Johnson as prime examples of successful Cowboys coaches. He argued that their strength lied in their willingness to challenge Jones. For now, Colin believes, that the Cowboys resemble a local business in an increasingly corporate league.

“The Cowboys come off as like a family business like the local general store in a very corporate league. I always feel like Parcells and Jimmy that’s what they should have and Jerry just can’t….that just doesn’t work for very long.” He added.

Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, Cowherd offered a tough prediction for Cowboys fans. He forecasts a 10-7 record, citing an over-reliance on quarterback Dak Prescott and a lackluster running game as potential stumbling blocks. These weaknesses, he suggests, could even cost Dallas a playoff spot.