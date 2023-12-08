Colin Cowherd Laughs at Deion Sanders Wishing He Had More “Privacy” in His Debut Season at Colorado

Deion Sanders brought a lot of attention and hype to the Colorado football program. However, after a 3-0 start that blew everyone away, the team couldn’t regain its footing and ended their bowl dreams with just one more win in the season. Colin Cowherd too bought into the hype and enjoyed it while it lasted.

However, after some recent comments from Sanders about “privacy,” Cowherd was quick to point out the irony in the coach’s words. Sanders, in an interview with People magazine, said that he wished he had more “privacy” during his debut season with the Buffs.

The Buffs enjoyed a lot of media attention in what was supposed to be their comeback season, in part thanks to Deion Sanders and his divisive personality. From the transfer portal controversy to the Buffs’ aggressive social media strategy, the Buffs and their HC managed to get a lot of eyes on them. Analyst Colin Cowherd believes it is ironic that the HC now wishes he had more privacy while he vying for attention throughout the season.

Colin Cowherd Rips Into Deion Sanders

After a media-focused season, Deion Sanders now wishes he had had more privacy in his debut season. This somehow didn’t sit well with Cowherd, who took to his podcast to highlight the hypocrisy in Sanders’ statements. Underscoring his initial support for Deion, Cowherd said,

“I have supported Deion Sanders. I bought into the hype, I linked into it. It was the most-watched TV show in college football, it was fun. I was shocked he took the job, I was shocked they were good.”

However, he soon went into trolling Sanders for his privacy comment and his first objection was against Sanders saying this to PEOPLE magazine, “the most attention-seeking magazine on the planet.” Highlighting the irony of his statement and his actions, the analyst pointed to Sanders regularly wearing a sweatshirt saying “Ain’t Hard to Find.”

Further, he talked about Sanders making appearances in pre-game shows of the games he was coaching, and his Coach Prime docuseries, which was shot during the season, when most other coaches wouldn’t allow that to happen. Implying that Coach Prime brought this upon himself, and highlighting the duality of media attention, Cowherd said,

“One of the reasons I am really into Colorado in Year 2, is because of Deion Sanders…If you want the mic, and you want the stage, people will throw tomatoes if you bomb.”

Cowherd gives an interesting perspective into what happens when a lot of attention is brought to a program due to a singular personality and when that person fails to deliver, the media comes hunting. While Deion Sanders retains much of the support he saw in Year 1, the hype surrounding him and his team has substantially receded and he seems to be on a PR damage-control operation.