From Matthew Golden to Arian Smith: Ranking the Top Five WRs from the NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash

From the bench press to cone drills, every scout has their preferred test when evaluating the potential of future prospects. However, none will ever prove to be as captivating as the 40-yard dash.

Names such as Chris Johnson, John Ross, and Xavier Worthy, have all become synonymous with the event, highlighting the impact that it can have on one’s legacy. While no one managed to break Worthy’s record time of 4.21, there were still plenty of standout performances at this year’s combine.

From would-be contenders to an ACC sleeper, five players managed to separate themselves from the crowd, surely generating some last-minute draft buzz prior.

1. Matthew Golden – 4.29

A true Texan through and through, Matthew Golden managed to provide the only sub 4.30 time of the 2025 WR class. Totaling 987 receiving yards throughout his final collegiate season, the Texas product was given a total combine score of 82 by NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the 5th best amongst wide receivers.

Matthew Golden OFFICIALLY ran a 4.29.. He had the FASTEST 40 Time amongst ALL WR’s in the 2025 Class ➖Height: 5’11

➖Weight: 191 lbs Golden had a notable High Ankle Sprain in January, he MAY run faster at his Pro Day ➖10 Yard Split: 1.53 (9.05)

➖20 Yard Split: 2.54 (9.38) pic.twitter.com/TwR3Nw3hai — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) March 1, 2025

Prior to transferring to Texas for his final season, the 5′ 11″ pass catcher spent the first two years of his college career in Houston. Recording 988 receiving yards on 76 receptions, Golden scored 13 touchdowns for the Cougars prior to enjoying his breakout season alongside Quinn Ewers as a Longhorn. He also managed to record a time of 1.49 on his 10-yard attempt, making him the fastest wide receiver of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Dont’e Thornton Jr. -4.30

The only other wide receiver to beat out a 40-yard dash time of 4.34, Dont’e Thornton Jr. is a true senior who first began his career at Oregon. After recording just 16 receptions throughout his first two seasons, the speedster would enter the transfer portal before making his way to Tennessee.

In his senior year, Thornton Jr.’s average of 25.4 yards per catch led the nation, highlighting his potential as a deep threat option. Despite being graded as the 7th most athletic receiver at the combine, a production score of 62 sees him ranked 22nd overall in his class.

3. Chimere Dike – 4.34

Providing one of the two 4.34’s from this year’s event, Chimere Dike was the only other receiver to subvert the 4.35 time mark while also surpassing six feet in height. Grading similarly to the aforementioned Thornton, Dike ranks eighth overall in terms of athleticism while boasting a poor production score, resulting in him being listed as the 25th overall receiver of the class.

Chimere Dike gauntlet pic.twitter.com/WFw68cU1nI — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2025

Dike spent four years at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Florida, totaling 2,261 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns throughout his five-year career in the FBS. Described as “…a second- and third-level receiver whose routes have the energy of a youngster on a playground,” his performance at the combine is likely to generate some additional interest prior to the draft.

4. Jaylin Lane – 4.34

After being contained to just 588 receiving yards throughout his first two seasons at Middle Tennessee State, Lane exploded for 940 receiving yards in 2022. After the standout performance resulted in him transferring to Virginia Tech, the South Carolina native went on to lead the Hokies in receptions this past season.

Just now catching up on Jaylin Lane's test scores 👀 4.34 in the 40

11' in the broad jump

6.75 in the 3-cone Checked my numbers – no WR drafted in the last decade has done that #NFLCombine Ja'Marr Chase, Christian Watson, Kadarius Toney, and others came close, but fell short pic.twitter.com/QEwkKixRax — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) March 2, 2025

His athleticism score of 90 is the sixth highest of any receiver in the 2025 draft class, and he’s now listed as the 16th overall best receiver at this year’s combine. While a lack of production and questionable route running has led to him being labeled as an “average backup or special teamer,” the former Badger has more than enough speed to leave his mark as a returner.

5. Arian Smith – 4.36

Spending all five of his college seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Smith was a first-team All-American in track and field in 2021. After his team laid claim to two consecutive CFB championships, the Florida native unsurprisingly announced that he would be abandoning track and field to focus solely on his football career.

The career Bulldog recorded 1,356 receiving yards throughout his time with the university. Despite averaging only 28.9 receiving yards per game, Smith also maintained an average of 36.5 yards throughout his 10 career scores for Georgia.

The six-foot prospect may be viewed as a bottom-of-the-roster candidate, but his propensity to rip off big plays should allow him to find steady work throughout his time in the NFL.