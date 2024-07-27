Colin Cowherd Lays Down Landing Spots For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys hangs in the balance as he enters the final year of his four-year contract. Recent comments during training camp hint at the possibility of this being his last season in Dallas. While owner Jerry Jones expresses confidence in retaining Prescott, the team’s cautious approach reveals hesitation in signing a new deal.

Advertisement

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently shared his thoughts on Prescott’s potential market value. On his FOX Sports show, Cowherd suggested that Prescott could see even greater demand than Tom Brady if he enters free agency after the 2024-25 season. He also pointed out that nearly 30 percent of NFL teams currently face “chaos at quarterback” and would likely show interest in Prescott.

“With Dak, you get no cringe, no age concerns, no maintenance, no drama, very productive, can win 12 games a year. I think that it is highly probable that the Raiders, the Panthers, and the Giants and maybe the Seahawks and the Titans would all be interested at the end of the season.”

You can’t tell me that if Dak Prescott hits the open market next year that 3/4 of the NFL wouldn’t be interested. Howie Roseman is constantly looking for better. If Jalen Hurts continues to regress, I would put any amount of money that the #Eagles would go after Dak. pic.twitter.com/L9xqaq23PG — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@es3_09) July 26, 2024

Cowherd also highlighted that interest in Prescott could intensify due to a weaker quarterback draft class in 2025. This scenario could even lead to a substantial payday for Prescott if he chooses to leave the Cowboys.

It’s widely acknowledged that Prescott’s next contract could make him the NFL’s highest-paid player if he hits the open market. At the same time, the Cowboys also face decisions regarding CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, and Stephen Jones has provided more insight into these complex contractual situations.

VP Jones Gives A Better Picture Amidst Prescott’s Future Concerns

The Cowboys executive vice president Jones explained the complex situation the team is in at this moment. Alongside Prescott, they also have Lamb and Parsons waiting for their contract extensions. Both of them believe they deserve to be the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league, asking over $35 million annually.

While the Cowboys’ front office respects their stance, it puts the team in a challenging position. Moreover, Jones indicated there’s no rigid timeline regarding Prescott’s negotiations and further explained,

“At the end of the day, this doesn’t save Jerry and I any money. We’re just trying to allocate. That’s a tough deal to do sometimes. What we pay Dak, what it will mean is we go to a certain level, then that’s certain guys we won’t have.” Stephen Jones added.

Stephen Jones is playing a high-stakes game of financial Jenga with the Dallas Cowboys. Not paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb? That’s like trying to win a game of chess without your queen and a rook. Sure, you might pull it off, but it’s going to be a lot harder, and you’ll… pic.twitter.com/J9vHm6EBOA — LikeTheWind (@Likethewind888) July 25, 2024

Well, from the looks of it, this contract situation will likely dominate the Dallas Cowboys’ narrative throughout the coming weeks, months, or possibly the entire 2024 season.