Colin Cowherd Reveals One Big Reason Russell Wilson Might Fail in Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson is still hanging onto the belief that he will start the season for his new club Steelers. He has been putting in work and coach Mike Tomlin still insists that Russ is in pole position. However, things can change in an instant, especially with Justin Fields hanging around. Moreover, Colin Cowherd has already made up his mind that Wilson will fail in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

During the recent episode of Colin Cowherd’s podcast, he stated that the Steelers have a grinding culture, which Wilson isn’t used to. He even pointed out how Pittsburgh’s star players over the years, like Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt are from small towns and come with a personality that the franchise is built upon. Hence, even though Wilson can grind, Cowherd insisted that he isn’t used to it and has already built a brand around his name.

Franchises like Pittsburgh and Green Bay are built around a blue-collar mentality. Hard-working people, who sit in front of the TV at the end of the day, drinking suds and watching a team they feel connected to. This mentality has been the bedrock of the Steelers’ culture, as Cowherd said,

“The culture there is very grinder oriented. Even your stars, Big Ben was kind of small-town guy, T.J Watt midwestern guy. It’s a grinder operation. I’m not saying Russell doesn’t grind and work hard but he’s got a brand. He’s just different. He’s Russ and these are the Steelers. Green Bay and Pittsburgh have very lunch-pail quality.”

When the Broncos released Russ, and the Steelers immediately snapped him up, it felt like match-made in heaven. They got a veteran-proven QB at basically no cost, while Wilson needed a fresh start and a supportive environment. However, it is this environment, that might prove difficult for the quarterback.

Moreover, given his age and how he has deteriorated over the last few years, John Middlekauf predicts a bleak season for the former Seahawks QB.

Former Scout Says Russell Wilson Will Be Out by Week 6

Middelkauf doesn’t have high hopes for Russ and gives him bleak under 5 and a half odds. He asserted that Wilson just isn’t good enough to fit into the Steelers’ operation. When you think of the franchise, you think of players like T.J. Ward, Cam Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Guys, who mean business on the field, and you would never hear words like “brand” from their mouths.

Wilson is the opposite of that. The AFC North is the toughest conference in the NFL. So as soon as the team starts to lose 2-3 games straight, panic sets in among fans and the coaches. Hence, given they are paying Wilson a hefty amount, they can cut their losses anytime if things don’t go their way.

Middelkauf stated that the NFL is highly competitive and only the results matter. So, since Wilson hasn’t done anything worthwhile in the past three seasons, fans might not be happy with his inclusion and owners are quick to take note of such sentiments.

If the overwhelming fan base wants the franchise to start a young guy like Justin Fields and see him improve owners and coaches won’t think twice about benching or even cutting Russ. Fields has his shortcomings, but he has a lot of physical tools and a style of play that fans and their new OC Arthur Smith like. Middelkauf said,

“If I had to go over/under on Justin Fields’s first start with the Steelers, it’d probably be around five and a half. I think Wilson is not good enough. What if they are 0-2 and it’s just like what are we doing? It might not even get to 5 and a half. You could cut him and not think twice. The guy we have seen in the last couple of years has been a pretty marginal player. If I am a fan and we are 0-2, I’m not watching Wilson.”

The rumors and speculation of Russ being benched or cut mid-season in favor of Fields haven’t been new. They have been there since the Steelers signed Wilson. Hence, as loyal as Tomlin is, he wouldn’t be willing to risk his career for Russell Wilson. If the situation calls for change, with fans favoring Fields, he wouldn’t be left with any choice.

Moreover, as things currently stand, Tomlin and the Steelers are both at a crossroads, and another postseason disaster might just give Art Rooney an excuse to freshen things up.