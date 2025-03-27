Julian Edelman is Content With Vikings Not Going After Aaron Rodgers: “He’s Doing the Same Things as Brett Favre”

Aaron Rodgers loves the spotlight. The minute the media circus cools around him, he gives them something else to talk about. If he’s not talking about conspiracy theories, he’s talking about ayahuasca or whatever other new-age hippie trend he is into that month. Julian Edelman seems to think it’s a habit he’s picked up from the very QB he ultimately replaced in Green Bay.

Brett Favre turned his career into a spectacle, milking every ounce of drama from questions about his next team, his relationship with successor Aaron Rodgers, and his seemingly endless cycle of retiring, unretiring, and retiring again. His every move was headline-worthy, with news outlets even tracking his flights and bus rides from the airport.

Rodgers seems to have inherited this love for the spotlight from Favre. Perhaps that is why the Vikings chose to overlook him and instead chose to move forward with JJ McCarthy—a decision Edelman believes was the right call.

“Let’s rewind back when Aaron Rodgers was a young QB. There was a QB in his room that was playing the antics that Aaron Rodgers is literally playing now. Aaron picked a lot of habits of Brett Favre. He’s doing the same things Brett Favre did towards the end of his career,” Edelman explained on The Herd.

Rodgers and Favre shared a locker room for three seasons, and it appears the veteran left a lasting impression on his successor. Now, Rodgers seems to be following in Favre’s footsteps in the later stages of his career. It would seem that the Vikings—with a young quarterback at the helm — made a conscious decision to keep him away from Rodgers’ influence.

While Edelman acknowledged that the four-time MVP still has something left in the tank and could have helped Minnesota on the field, he argued that the baggage and distractions weren’t worth the risk. Instead, the franchise prioritized locker room harmony and their continued upward trajectory.

Despite not naming JJ McCarthy the starting quarterback right away, the Vikings have confidence in their rookie. They want to maintain a competitive environment, ensuring McCarthy earns his spot—something that would have been nearly impossible with Rodgers in the mix.

However, when it comes to the Steelers, it’s a different thing, and Jules threw his support behind the 4-time MVP taking over the Pittsburgh vacant QB spot.

Edelman believes Rodgers is the right fit for the Steelers

While he agreed with Colin Cowherd that Aaron Rodgers is not a big football culture guy, Julian Edelman argued that the four-time MVP would actually be a great fit in the Steelers’ culture under Mike Tomlin. He praised the Super Bowl-winning head coach as a consummate professional who can work with anyone—including Rodgers.

To support his point, Edelman pointed to Antonio Brown, noting how Tomlin successfully managed the star receiver’s antics and behavior throughout his time in Pittsburgh. If Tomlin could handle that, Edelman believes he could certainly manage Rodgers.

“I do think he fits the Steelers culture because I do believe in Mike Tomlin and the professional that he is as a Head Coach and how he communicates with players. He can make it work with Aaron Rodgers. If there is any place for Rodgers to be ok with how he handles football, I think Mike Tomlin would be a great guy for that.”

With the Giants filling their quarterback room with Jameis Winston and Mr. Unlimited Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh is now the only realistic destination for Aaron Rodgers. He also owes Mike Tomlin a Super Bowl. While that might be an impossible goal, the least he can do is deliver some playoff wins.

That said, even for a coach as steady as Tomlin, managing Rodgers, George Pickens, and DK Metcalf in the same locker room would be a tough ask.