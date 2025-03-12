NFL Offseason 2025: Analyst Says Justin Fields to New York Jets Is “Not Great” for Garrett Wilson

After the disastrous last two seasons with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets have pivoted into a completely new era by signing former first-round pick Justin Fields. On paper, this is a promising deal for multiple reasons.

For starters, the 26-year-old is signed to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed — dirt cheap considering the current QB market, where players like Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence earn $55 million per year.

Secondly, Fields has shown promise in his three-year stint in Chicago and last year’s explosive start in Pittsburgh, and fans expect him to finally realize that potential with WR Garrett Wilson by his side — the same duo that wreaked havoc at Ohio State. However, NBC analyst Denny Carter boldly believes that Fields in New York is nothing but bad news for his former teammate.

“They were teammates at Ohio State, but to me, that’s kind of a ‘so what?’ Justin Fields has regressed in key passing metrics over the past two seasons, especially on intermediate throws. So, I don’t think this is great for Garrett Wilson, even if he’s a target hog in this offense,” Carter argued.

Fellow analyst Patrick Daugherty echoed a similar concern.

“Fields is just not a good thrower of the football. I guess if you’re Garrett Wilson, you can maybe hang your hat on the fact that DJ Moore did break out with Fields, but overall, this doesn’t seem like an ideal situation for a top-tier wide receiver,” he said.

Fields has always been known for his ability to run the ball well. In fact, from the start of 2023 to the point where he lost his job to Russell Wilson, no NFL playmaker had more rushing yards than Fields, not even Lamar Jackson.

But there’s a reason Mike Tomlin still preferred a healthy Russell Wilson over Justin Fields — his inconsistent passing game, as highlighted by the two NBC analysts. And the problem doesn’t end there.

According to Daugherty, the Jets, under HC Aaron Glenn and OC Tanner Engstrand [both part of the Lions in the last two years], are expected to run a Detroit-style system. For context, the Lions’ offense has been built around Jared Goff’s precise, pocket-passing approach — skill sets that aren’t Fields’ forte.

This adds further doubt on how the Ohio State alum will fit into New York’s system. “Talk about someone who does not have Jared Goff’s skill set—it’s Justin Fields… So, it’s very difficult to say what this offense is even going to be.”

As things stand, adapting a playstyle suited to Justin Fields’ strengths should be the primary course of action for Aaron Glenn and company. And if the Jets go all the way to tailor a system around Fields, the onus is on the 26-year-old to make the most of his chances, as Stephen A. Smith believes this is his last real shot to prove himself and solidify his place as a long-term starter.

“I think his career is on the line,” Smith said. “If it doesn’t work here, I’m not trying to say that his career would be over… but looking at him as a starter, as the face behind centre for a franchise, that narrative will come to an end if he doesn’t succeed here.”

Safe to say, Fields has a crucial campaign ahead. If the QB struggles with his third team in four years, his chances of securing a QB1 role elsewhere will be highly unlikely.