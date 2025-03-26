Mike Florio Says “Opportunist” Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Fit Well With Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has once again become the center of attention as he weighs his options for the 2025 season. In his latest adventure, the former Packer took a private jet to Pittsburgh, met with the Steelers brass at their facility, and spent six hours with them. However, he left without signing a deal. That has naturally drawn much ire from the Pittsburgh fanbase, including that of Mike Florio.

The NBC Sports analyst and other fans now have a simple message for the future Hall of Famer: you either want to be a Steeler, or you don’t — make up your mind.

On an episode of Pro Football Talk, Florio, who is a Pittsburgh native, started by saying that he understands the pulse of the fanbase better than most. He grew up in the city, went to college nearby, and still lives just an hour and a half from downtown. And from what he’s seeing, that pulse says Rodgers doesn’t fit the Steelers’ vision.

“I understand the other sense that he doesn’t fit in with who we are… He’s a carpetbagger. He’s an opportunist,” Florio said with much conviction.

“He’s a guy who isn’t thinking about what’s best for the Steelers. He’s thinking about what’s best for himself, and the Steelers are selling their soul to get in a bed with Rodgers.”

The leading analyst further argued that Rodgers would have started by asking, ‘When do I start?’ if he truly prioritized being in Steel City. Instead, he has engaged in unnecessary theatrics like stalling.

“I feel like there is a sense that Rodgers doesn’t fit who we are in Pittsburgh,” Florio said, getting the attention of his co-host. “And the Cam Heyward quote from last week… The idea that the Steelers want you and anything other than ‘Hell yes’ is ‘No.’ I think that’s the attitude in Pittsburgh. We want you, and anything other than ‘What time should I be there?’ is a No.”

People in Pittsburgh are generally very nice, but they are also deeply passionate about their local sports teams. And the Steelers, under Mike Tomlin, have fostered a culture that demands accountability and a commitment to doing whatever it takes to win. It’s how he’s maintained his streak of non-losing seasons for so long.

All of this is to say that Pittsburgh fans have become unsettled with Rodgers’ lack of passion to want to be a Steeler. And to be honest, it makes sense. Rodgers hasn’t shown much accountability or a true commitment to winning in quite some time. He’s become a veteran quarterback stuck in his ways.

Alternate plan for Rodgers?

So, if the Steelers don’t end up with Rodgers, what will their alternate course of action be? Well, the Giants just signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, so we can scratch them off. They were the second-leading favorites behind Pittsburgh.

The Minnesota Vikings could use a veteran presence like Rodgers to help guide JJ McCarthy as he goes through his rookie season. But quality analysts like Julian Edelman have already ruled them out because they can’t see the four-time MVP doing that at this point. Wherever Rodgers goes, he’s going to want to be The Guy.

Of course, the Raiders and Browns are always exploring quarterback options. But with strong draft positions, they might take their chances with a rookie instead. Rodgers, meanwhile, needs to decide quickly before his options dry up.

However, unlike other teams, the Steelers don’t have the luxury of getting impatient with Rodgers. They hold the 21st pick in this year’s draft, and the quarterback talent drops off quickly after Jaxson Dart. Their choices are clear: wait Rodgers out and hope he signs with them or roll with Mason Rudolph, who recently re-signed with them.