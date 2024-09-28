Colin Kaepernick Announced as Guest for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Colin Kaepernick will be back in the spotlight soon! The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This announcement comes after a “nearly finished” documentary about the ex-quarterback made quite a few headlines.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, shared the update on Instagram.

“Let’s Celebrate!” she wrote. “(Colin) will be on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday, October 2nd. Colin popping out on night shows is exciting! Stay up with us!”

Nessa also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, adding, “Got to be thankful and grateful for all the blessings that come through.”

Kaepernick later shared Nessa’s post on his Instagram story.

Recently, the former 49ers quarterback has made headlines for his nearly finished documentary, ‘Da Saga of Colin Kaepernick.’ ESPN reportedly offered the option to shop it elsewhere for a quicker release.

Being quite expensive, the seven-episode miniseries might not see the light of day for another year if a media house like ESPN produces it. The series is being directed by Spike Lee and is expected to be finished this year.

Moreover, the docuseries will entail the controversial football stars’ experiences both on and off the field. Kaepernick is an avid supporter of civil rights and had taken a knee (during the National anthem) to protest the killing of Black people in the States.

Unsurprisingly, the documentary is receiving a lot of attention. But this might not be the only reason the former quarterback is appearing on The Tonight Show.

Kaepernick’s new children’s book

The former 49ers quarterback is set to publish his children’s picture book, ‘We Are Free, You & Me,’ on Oct 1, 2024, with Scholastic. To be released in the US and Canada, the book will have illustrations by Gladys Jose. Described as a “lyrical affirmation” of the true meaning of freedom, it aims to encourage children to embrace and channel their inherent goodness.

Colin talked about the book and its theme, expressing,“As parents, this project has been especially meaningful to us,” as per Webwire.

“The messages contained in We Are Free, You & Me represent what we aspire to affirm in our own child,” he continued.

He further explained how the book narrates the story of a family who are spending a day together. It aims to cultivate the spirit of honesty, confidence, and strength.

“The book celebrates a fictional family enjoying a day together in their loving community. We hope this book inspires young people to live in the light of their own strength, truth, and self-worth as they embark on their journey through life.”

It will be interesting to see Colin Kaepernick on the night show, where he will likely share more updates about the various projects he’s working on.