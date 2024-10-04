Colin Kaepernick on How He Went From Being ‘NFL Quarterback’ to ‘Civil Rights Activist’

Colin Kaepernick’s activism began on the football field, but he never anticipated it to snowball into being his main identity. The former professional QB is now recognised as a civil rights activist on Wikipedia, where before he was an ‘NFL Quarterback.’

The controversial kneeling incident during the national anthem at a preseason game led to his untimely departure from the league in 2017 but it also solified his identity as an activist.

Kaepernick sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where he expressed his views regarding the recent change in his Wikipedia title, saying,

“Growing up I was focused on- how do I become the best football player possible? Chase that dream and then you try to do right by people and try to create a better opportunity, better future and you get a change of title on Wikipedia.”

Colin, like many, wanted the fulfillment of his ultimate dream and to help others along the way, trying to create a better society. And now he does that full time– he is heavily involved in many philanthropic endeavours and is an active voice in the upliftment of marginalized communitites.

He donated $1 million to “organizations working in oppressed communities”. He donated $25,000 to the Mothers Against Police Brutality organization. Kaepernick and his wife founded Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that helps in the advancement and liberation of people of color through education and self-empowerment.

He has expressed support for the abolition of the prison system, even releasing a collection of essays written by activists called “Abolition for the People”.

However, Wikipedia might’ve mislabeled him as a “former professional football quarterback.” Even though he hasn’t played a snap since then, he hasn’t officially retired, and still clings onto hope of a return to the gridiron.

Although he’s no longer playing in the NFL, he still had the chance to live his dream and achieve the goals he set for himself as a 10-year-old boy

Colin manifested his destiny to be a professional footballer

During the same segment of the show, it was revealed that Kaepernick had written a letter to his future self at just 10 years old. In the letter, he expressed his dreams of attending a good college, going pro, and playing for either the 49ers or the Packers.

“It was incredible. I mean to be able to have that come to fruition a dream that you have when you’re ten years old and it actually comes to life.”

He even predicted that by age 17, he would be between 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

His crude penmanship and limited writing skills only fueled his determination to become a professional football player. Despite being a 10-year-old with little understanding of grammar, the former 49ers QB has since become the author of a children’s book titled ‘We Are Free, You and Me.’

Colin Kaepernick maintains the same drive he had during his playing days and trains daily. However, at 36, without any game action since 2017 and carrying significant baggage, who knows if he will get another shot in the NFL.