Colin Kaepernick Hasn’t Given Up on His NFL Comeback Dream: “Japanese Soldier Continued to Fight for 30 Years After WWII”

Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick (7) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick sparked a national conversation in 2016 by simply taking a knee. Since then, he’s been fighting for a spot on an NFL roster. However, the most controversial quarterback in NFL history isn’t ready to admit defeat just yet.

Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, recently spoke with TMZ about the future of the signal caller’s career, revealing that he’s still training “all day, every day” and that he still wants to play “if the teams let him.”

If Nessa’s comments give any insight into the current mindset of Kaepernick’s camp, the defamed signal caller isn’t quite ready to give up on his dreams just yet. However, at 37 years old, many are calling for the former NFC champion to give it a rest.

Rather humorously, one fan likened Kaepernick’s struggles to that of the famous story that featured a Japanese soldier who continued to hide out in the woods and fight for 30 years following the end of World War II, effectively asking for Kaepernick to give it up already.

One Japanese Soldier Continued to Fight for 30 Years After WWII — AJCFootball (@ajcfootball) April 21, 2025

Others opted to use AI-generated photos to convey the ridiculousness of the entire situation. Believing that his playing days are well behind him, another commentator jokingly suggested that Kaepernick will be asking for a roster spot well into his 80s.

BREAKING NEWS: Colin Kaepernick still wants to play football at 80 pic.twitter.com/cSm0K5TbsP — The American Dream (@thennoww) April 21, 2025

One Twitter user even suggested that the headline has become an unofficial tradition for the NFL and its fans. Suffice it to say, fans aren’t exactly clamoring to see Kaepernick back on the gridiron.

I thought to my self this morning “where is the yearly Colin kaepernick coming back to the nfl post” then I saw this https://t.co/ypfdMpjKxV — x-will✞ (@willszn44) April 21, 2025

In the end, perhaps the sentiment towards Kaepernick’s seemingly never-ending plea to the NFL can be summarized in five simple words: “just let it go bro.” According to the internet, it’s well past the time for him to move on.

Jus let it go bro — 💎 ℕ.ℝ. 💎 🐻⏬ (@Bears_Dubz) April 21, 2025

Seeing as it’s been nearly a decade since his initial release in March of 2017, the populous certainly appears to be fatigued when it comes to the idea of Kaepernick ever playing in the NFL again.

Colin Kaepernick: A career in review

With a career completion percentage of 59.8%, the former face of the 49ers’ franchise averaged 3,023 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions throughout his six-year career in the pros. An electric postseason run towards Super Bowl XLVII defined his career, with his dual-threat capabilities masking what was always a questionable pocket presence.

Through his first two seasons as a starter, Kaepernick amassed a 17-6 record while averaging a passer rating of 93.9. In 2012, his adjusted yards gained per pass attempt of 8.62 was the best in the league, putting a definitive stamp on his coming-out party.

The later years of his career may be plagued by inconsistent play and a lack of opportunities, but Kaepernick’s two-year reign was undeniable.

While it is essentially guaranteed that Kaepernick has seen his last snaps in the National Football League, his career stands as a testament to one’s ability to use sports as a platform to further political and societal discussions. Remembered more so as an activist than a quarterback, the man they call “Kap” will forever hold a place in gridiron history.

His personal beliefs and politics may be up for debate, but his impact on the social fabric of America could never be understated.