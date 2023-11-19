HomeSearch

Colin Kaepernick Visits Las Vegas to Support F1 Team Amidst NFL Comeback Murmurs With Bengals

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 19, 2023

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Colin Kaepernick on the sideline before the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick is desperate to make a comeback in the NFL. After testing his luck with the Las Vegas Raiders last year and then reaching out to the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ injury, rumors now connect him to another team. Ben Axelrod of ‘The Comeback‘ has mentioned Kaepernick as a potential option for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals have only one quarterback left on their roster following Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury during the Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Many NFL critics and fans have pointed out the need for an experienced QB in the Bengals squad, and Kaepernick’s name is popping up once again. However, amidst the murmurs, Colin Kaepernick recently visited Las Vegas to support the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

F1’s Aston Martin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures of Colin Kaepernick, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, and British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, who were present during the qualifying round in Las Vegas. Notably, Las Vegas hosted Formula One for the first time in 40 years on Sunday.

Can Colin Kaepernick Fill Joe Burrow’s Shoes?

In the Thursday Night Football matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a heartbreaking 20-34 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals not only lost their fifth game but are now without their star QB, Joe Burrow. Moving forward, backup QB Jake Browning will take the starting position for the team, but they might want to add a veteran QB to their squad if they aim to secure a playoff berth.

Recently, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman posted on X suggesting 11 veteran QBs that could replace Joe Burrow’s position at the Bengals. Among those 11 names was the name of former QB Colin Kaepernick. The last time Kaepernick played in the NFL was in 2016, following which the 49ers released him due to him getting involved in a controversy.

In September 2023, Kaepernick penned a letter to the New York Jets’ general manager, Joe Douglas, asking him to join the practice squad of the team. However, his hopes of returning to the league were shattered as his request went unanswered. However, the Bengals still have seven games left in the season, and they would need a trustworthy QB to lead the team.

