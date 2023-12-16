“I See So Many Me’s”: Cam Newton’s Typical ‘Kanye West-Like’ Response to the Hall of Fame Query Left Brandon Marshall Thoroughly Impressed

Former NFL receiver turned podcast host Brandon Marshall put Cam Newton on the spot and did not let it go. Around a month ago, he point-blank asked the former QB whether he thought he belonged in the prestigious Hall of Fame. Newton dodged at first, but on Marshall’s insistence, he came back to answer it in the most Kanye West manner.

Advertisement

Cam Newton first nonchalantly tried to ignore the discussion around his Hall of Fame status and said that he did not care about it. But eventually, when Brandon Marshall did not drop it, the former Panthers QB admitted that he deserved to be in the Pro Football HOF. When asked why, the Heisman Trophy winner explained, borrowing a phrase from the Kanye West phrase bank, “When I first came to the league, it was just one of me. Now when I look around the league, I see so many me’s”

Advertisement

Newton’s ‘mic drop’ explanation sent Marshall into a frenzy. The latter even stated that it could very well have been the end of the show. And that’s how well it fits his situation.

Brandon Marshall and Cam Newton share a great bond, as this episode of the ‘Funky Friday‘ podcast brings out. Thus, when Marshall suggests that Newton should not say anything more on the subject and stop explaining himself further, Newton listens and moves on to the next subject.

Dan Patrick Once Grilled Cam Newton About the HOF Campaign

This was not the first time Cam Newton has pitched for a bust in Canton, Ohio. A few weeks ago, Dan Patrick asked the former Patriots backup QB a similar question. And Newton had a similar answer. Only this time, instead of quoting Ye, he went for a more subtle comparison with the NBA legend, Allen Iverson.

Newton contends that he’d rather have a career like Allen Iverson, where the impact AI created carried far more weight than any of the seven rings that big shot Robert Horry won. And arguably, Newton did end up with an AI-esque resume. He played for a decade with one Super Bowl loss to his name. But he did carry his team to the big stage and showed his completeness as a leader and a player. Although it did not end happily for either of them, their legacies remain entrenched in the history of their respective sports.

But AI’s legend has already been established. He has enough street cred that no one can argue with his impact on the game. On the other hand, Newton has not been seen in the same light. After that one superhuman season, the graph kind of fell for Newton. He never got close to the QBR he achieved in 2015. And his legs finally gave in after years of taking hits like an RB.

Advertisement

His individual performances did not impact the game the same way after a point. And somewhere, the brand ‘Cam Newton’ became so big that right now, even though he can probably play as a backup in the NFL, his brand does not allow the teams to hire him and makes their starting QBs feel insecure. So, it’s safe to say that the debate around Newton’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to spark up debates among fans.