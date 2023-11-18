Colin Kaepernick Being Touted as a Possible Replacement for Joe Burrow Frustrates NFL Fans; “Might as Well Put Drew Brees on the List”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury during their 20-34 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The team has announced the season has ended for the Bengals star as he might need a surgery to recover from it. Without their star QB, NFL critics are considering numerous veteran players as potential replacements for the team.

The Bengals had only two quarterbacks in their roster from the start of the season and following Burrow’s injury, Jake Browning is the only option left to start for them. However, the franchise might think of adding a veteran QB to their squad as they have seven games left to play in this regular season. NFL Insider Dov Klieman has published a list of veteran quarterbacks who could be suitable replacements for Burrow in Cincinnati Bengals.

Kleiman in his post suggested 11 veteran players who still haven’t retired and are serving as free agents. The list included former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III, former Panthers QB Cam Newton, and most surprisingly former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick,

After Aaron Rodgers had a season ending Achilles injury during the Jets opener game in Week 1, former QB Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to them asking to join their practice squad. However, he couldn’t make it to the Jets roster, but does the former 49ers QB have a chance as a replacement for Burrow?

Kaepernick appears desperate, yet fans expressed frustration at the idea of Colin being considered as a replacement despite not having played in the last six years. A fan commented,

Another user stated,

Someone in the comments wished,

One expressed frustrations that out of practice QBs are being considered over backups,

Kaepernick had expressed his wish to make a comeback in the NFL in the recent years. After leaving San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks considered signing him as a backup QB to Russell Wilson, but the deal never went forward. In the last season, the 36-year-old tried out for the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his first legit tryout after becoming a free agent in 2017.

Colin Kaepernick Seems Desperate to Make NFL Comeback

In September 2023, Kaepernick penned a letter to New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, which his friend, rapper J. Cole, also shared on Instagram. In the letter Kaepernick wrote, he would be grateful to join the practice squad of the team. He highlighted the issues the Jets faced post Rodger’s departure and pledged wholehearted dedication and passion to fulfill the role if they considered him for a backup position. Kaepernick stated,

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran QB. I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

However, days before the news of Kaepernick’s letter broke off, former NFL DT Warren Sapp had asked Kaepernick to hold on to his efforts to make a return to the NFL. Sapp mentioned Kaepernick’s agent contacting the NY Jets and believes that Kaepernick might have lost his edge after being away from the league for a while. Despite this attempt, which many labeled desperate, he hasn’t staged a comeback. Given the influx of new talents entering the league annually, it appears impossible for his desire to materialize. The Bengals will most likely see how things go with Jake Browning as starter.