Colorado’s Travis Hunter Picks Patrick Mahomes Over Lamar Jackson After Chiefs’ Thrilling Week 1 Win

Football fans were eager to see Lamar Jackson emerge as a Patrick Mahomes fierce opponent. However, last week, the Mahomes-led Chiefs proved why they are all over again considered Super Bowl favorites.

Advertisement

Following the season-opener, where the Chiefs won 27-20 against the Ravens, the Colorado Buffaloes CB Travis Hunter gave his hot take on the ongoing debate between Mahomes and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Discussing who he would choose to lead a team, Hunter did not hesitate at all and confidently said,

“I’m definitely going with Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl-winning champion.”

Almost immediately, the NCAA College Football Star stopped mid-sentence and quickly corrected his oversight that Mahomes, in fact, has three rings–and two of those were back to back.

“Wait, is it three? Oh, it is three. He is three. Two consecutive, yeah. Two consecutive. I got to go with Pat Mahomes.”

For Hunter, Mahomes is a “winner” and there is no debate about it. If the college football star would ever build a team or starting a league, the two-time NFL MVP would be his first choice.

Thats not surprising given Mahomes record in the league, and his propensity for winning. He is currently leading active QBs in number of Super Bowl wins, and has his eyes set on a three-peat, a feat never achieved by any franchise in league history.

In Hunter’s eyes, Mahomes somehow finds a way to win irrespective of the high-pressure situations. So, until someone dethrones Mahomes, the dual-threat CB star feels no one else can truly be considered the best.

Speaking about the two head-to-head record between the two NFL QBs, the Chiefs QB has a 4-1 regular season lead over Jackson, and has a higher completion rate and passer rating in these games.

Moreover, Mahomes also has thrown for more touchdowns–13 to Jackson’s 5. On the other hand, Jackson has more expertise in the rushing game–425 rushing yards compared to Mahomes’ 38.

Evidently, it is the Chiefs QB’s all-around game control that explains his dominance over the Ravens QB. Thus, for Travis Hunter–choosing Mahomes was a complete no-brainer.