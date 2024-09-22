Colt McCoy Details Why Resting Quinn Ewers Was the Best Decision Made by Texas

The Texas Longhorns are having a great season this year! They delivered a crushing victory over the Warhawks, and that too without their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers. Amidst the excitement of a new starter taking the helm, Colt McCoy was spotted on the sidelines, who had a true homecoming moment.

After his induction into the Texas Athletic Hall of Fame this year, McCoy paid a visit to the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to watch the highly anticipated game.

When a reporter approached and asked the Texas alum about how he felt regarding Arch Manning taking over for Ewers, the former Redskins player said it was a good step. It gives Ewers ample time to stay healthy and prepare for later games. It also provides the backup enough time to understand how to tackle the starting position.

“Look, I’m a big fan of both Quinn and Arch. They are just very talented, operate very well under coach Sark’s system. And you know, to get Arch a game early in the season like this, I think it’s beneficial for the entire team.”

“This is a long season and you know with the 12-team playoff — you want to play your best at the end. So, get Quinn healthy and let Arch come out here and play well… Looks like he’s playing good tonight,” he continued.

Manning did play well, completing 15 out of 29 passes, two touchdowns, and two interceptions for 258 yards. The 19-year-old led Texas to a 51-3 win in his debut start against Louisiana-Monroe and gave himself a C+ grade for his performance.

In an interview with ESPN, the collegiate quarterback said:

“Probably a C-plus, but a win’s a win… Having so many playmakers around you it definitely brings up the comfort level for me. We got a bunch of different receivers catch balls tonight. Just getting them in space and having them make plays is huge.”

With Ewers nearing the end of his college career, Arch will have to take over the starting role for good next year. Ahead of that transition, McCoy offered the up-and-coming QB some solid advice.

McCoy’s advice for Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

After Ewers suffered an oblique strain injury in the second quarter of their game against the UTSA, the backup QB was called to step up. And Manning didn’t disappoint, scoring four touchdowns, no interceptions, and completing 9 passes out of 12 with 223 yards.

While the freshman signal-caller showed amazing potential in the game against UTSA, his second game didn’t impress many. So, there’s still so much he needs to learn from Ewers, whose abdominal injury remains a concern.

The strain was ruled as a ‘non-contact injury’ on Saturday, and the QB is expected to return against their next match-up against Mississippi State on Sunday.

McCoy was thoroughly delighted to watch the talented duo of quarterbacks in Texas this season and had some words of encouragement for them.

“There’s a lot of pressure playing quarterback at the University of Texas. There’s a lot of expectations… Everything that goes along with sort of being a guy and for them, I would just say, you have a wonderful team around you. This team is built to win a championship and just go out there and execute and stay focused and lean on each other.”

With Texas now boasting two weapons in the QB room, the following week is going to be exciting to watch as the Longhorns face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.