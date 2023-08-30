Despite Keeping $230,500,000 Contract Holder Kyler Murray on PUP List, Cardinals are Cutting Veteran QB Colt McCoy

The 2023 regular season is just days away and the Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is yet to announce his QB1. This brings Kyler Murray into perspective. The $45,000,000 worth QB currently holds a massive $230,500,000 contract with the Cardinals. However, his availability in the first few weeks is not guaranteed as he is still recovering from a knee injury that he sustained last season.

The Cardinals have also made a major move by cutting veteran QB Colt McCoy from their 53-man roster. Given the current situation, the Arizona Cardinals have a lot of work to do in the coming few days. Top of the priority order is announcing a QB1. It appears that the Cardinals are planning to make many changes to their QB depth chart, especially after releasing Colt.

Arizona Cardinals and the QB1 Issue

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be in a fix. They did put in a hefty investment of $230,500,000 in Kyler Murray but the QB’s knee injury and the subsequent surgery have posed major issues for the unit as the season approaches. In fact, they have not removed Murray from the PUP list, meaning he’ll at least miss 4 games. Moreover, recently, they unexpectedly released veteran QB Colt McCoy from the team.

Amidst all this shakeup, the comments by HC Jonathan Gannon have confused everyone. He is tight-lipped about naming his Week 1 starting QB against the Washington Commanders. This is what Gannon said about the situation,

“I’m not going to name a starter because I think it’s a competitive advantage for us going to Washington, but we will know who the starter is. I think we have a plan in place, but I want to see them both play football still. This week we got some work and then the following week we got some work, but I feel good where we’re at.”

