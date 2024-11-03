Colts LB Zaire Franklin Has Been Honoring His Late Mother With His Nonprofit Foundation for Young Women Since 2019

From the very moment Zaire Franklin was drafted into the NFL, he has been looking for an opportunity to give back to the community. The Indianapolis Colts linebacker has yet to secure any notable accolades on the field, but off it, he has managed to win the hearts of many fans through his charitable organization — ‘Shelice’s Angels.’ Franklin decided to start this nonprofit in memory of his late mother.

Appearing on the SNF on NBC show, Franklin recounted his tragic past when he lost his mother at the age of 16. She had raised the future NFL linebacker all on her own while suffering from a brain tumor. These challenges held Franklin’s mother back in many ways, something he still observes in his community. He wishes to eradicate or lessen that through his nonprofit.

“I love talking to the young boys, I know exactly what they’re going through but sometimes I feel like the young women in our communities are overlooked. Sometimes I feel like they’re the ones that need that extra help for the opportunities and show them that the world’s bigger than where they’re from.”

Life hasn’t been too kind to Franklin, as he lost both his grandmother and mother within two months of each other. So, this nonprofit is close to the star linebacker’s heart.

Let’s take a look at the mission of Shelice’s Angels and what the foundation has been striving for since its creation in 2019.

The mission of Shelice’s Angels, as led by Zaire Franklin

The fundamental qualities of care and compassion that Zaire was raised with by the two women in his life are now being channeled back into the community for other young women to strive toward. The organization aims to open doors and provide resources to women who lack ample chances to grow and develop in both their careers and daily lives.

This is what the official mission statement of the organization:

“Shelice’s Angels goal is to inspire and ignite the potential of the community in which it serves. By teaching and educating our stakeholders, we aim to show them not only how to maximize themselves in their community, but also teaching them to see the world as bigger than just their immediate environment.”

Notably, Franklin was one of the 32 players nominated for the NFL’s highest honor, the Walter Payton Award, but ultimately lost to Cameron Heyward of the Steelers.