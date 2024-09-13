“Come On NFL, Y’all Got to Do Better”: Travis Hunter Calls Out Trash Field Conditions in Packers vs. Eagles Game

The Eagles and Packers’ Week 1 clash created history, as it was the first NFL game played on South American soil. However, the field conditions in the Corinthians Arena were far from ideal. Players on both teams slipped multiple times during the game, causing an uproar on social media. Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter also voiced his frustration and blamed the league for the mishap.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the college football sensation called out the NFL for not vetting the playing conditions. He claimed that the league’s oversight not only affected the game but could’ve led to a serious injury. Hunter was also perplexed that the league scheduled a game between two teams who sport green jerseys in a city where it’s unwise to don the color. He bluntly said,

“They said the field was trash. Come on, NFL, y’all got to do better… They put them in Brazil, and they really weren’t supposed to be wearing green. It’s like, come on, man. NFL, you’ve got to protect the product, man.”

The ban on green jerseys, and the color in general in Sao Paulo, is due to local soccer giants Corinthians’ century-old rivalry with Palmeiras. The latter have worn green jerseys throughout their history. Hence, wearing the color anywhere near the Corinthians Arena is a safety hazard.

As upset as Hunter was about the NFL’s shoddy prep work, it paled in comparison to his disappointment about Jordan Love’s injury.

Hunter sends a heartfelt message to Love

On the game’s penultimate play, the Packers star got pincered in a tackle between the Eagles’ Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat and suffered a gnarly injury. Hunter claimed that he knew it was a knee issue as soon as the play ended. He said,

“I kind of figured it was his knee. Yeah, nasty. That was a nasty hit, nasty fall. I hope he’s good, though.”

The Buffaloes star’s premonition was on point. Love was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-6 weeks. The Packers haven’t placed him on the Injured Reserves list, suggesting they expect him to return before their Week 5 clash against the Rams at Lambeau Field.