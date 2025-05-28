Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Revisiting Cam Newton’s ‘Advice’ for Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee

After the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned fans by trading up to make Travis Hunter a surprise pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the two-way star wasted no time kicking off a new chapter — both professionally and personally. Just days later, Hunter tied the knot with longtime fiancée Leanna Lenee in a picturesque Tennessee wedding.

But it wasn’t just the vows or the NFL buzz that had fans talking. A video of the newlyweds dancing quickly went viral, sparking intense speculation that Lenee might be expecting. She has since turned off comments on her social media posts – only adding fuel to the growing rumors.

Many NFL fans are speculating that Travis Hunter's new wife, Leanna Lenee, is pregnant after a video of them dancing at their wedding has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/nAmovp2GDp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2025

While the reactions from fans have been mixed, to say the least, now seems as an appropriate time as ever to recall Cam Newton’s advice to the couple. During the midst of Hunter’s 2024 campaign, an interaction between him and Lenee, again, went viral.

After it appeared as if she had given him the cold shoulder following a Colorado victory, Newton imparted a bit of wisdom to both Hunter and his then girlfriend. According to the Carolina Panthers legend, both would do well to have a bit more patience, as the spotlight surrounding them will only grow larger.

“Sweetheart and females alike, I’m not saying this in a disrespectful manner. Just understand what comes with the guy that you’re dating and not be naive to who he is… We need people around us that can understand what we are going through, or try to understand… It’s not going to get easier. Let’s not be delusional about that, it’s going to get tough. He’s only going to get richer, he’s only going to get more notoriety,” Newton said.

As far as Lenee is concerned, Newton implored her to simply play her part in making Hunter’s life away from the field as seamless as possible. In admitting his biases, the former quarterback maintained that he is only trying to help her out.

“Understand what your partner is going through… It’s not about you, babe. Instead of asking the question of why, ask this question of how. How can I make you better in this time? That’s what a person like that needs. And, yes, I’m only saying that because I’m more Travis Hunter than I am the fiancée, so I’m trying to give nuggets to the fiancée,” he outlined.

If it’s anything that union between Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs has taught us, it’s that proximity to the NFL will manifest a magnifying glass onto your relationship. With millions of fans eagerly awaiting the professional debut of Hunter, Week 1 is shaping up to be the biggest season opener in Jaguars history.

Naturally, that added attention also brings with it an abundance of criticism. Should both Hunter and his wife hope to shelter their relationship from the outside noise, then perhaps it’s for the best that both proceed with caution when appearing together in public.

In a world where tabloids and drama put food on the table, giving your partner the wrong look while eating in public could result in scandalous headlines. For better or worse, that’s the reality that the couple will have to embrace.

Then again, if Hunter can handle media relations anywhere near as well as he can football assignments, then they’ll likely be able to make it by just fine.