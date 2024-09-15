“Come on to Texas Baby”: DeMarcus Lawrence is Hyping Dallas Fanbase Like Never Before

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

DeMarcus Lawrence can’t stop gushing about the Dallas fanbase! The Dallas Cowboys star dropped a video message for upcoming football players and fans, hyping up Texas. The defensive end proudly promoted his franchise, city, and fanbase and invited everyone to Texas.

Having spent ten years in Dallas, Lawrence is the best person to invite young aspiring players to join their squad.

The 32-year-old referred to Texas as the “football country” and talked about its NFL culture, which spans across all ethnicities and races. In an Instagram video posted on the league’s official account, he said:

“You ever looking to be a star in football, come on to Texas baby! What I think of when you say football country is, any race, any ethnicity, all joining together to play a sport that they love…What place comes to your mind when you say football country most definitely Texas.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Lawrence also mentioned the University of Texas and how it is a prominent part of the NCAA. He further praised the Dallas fanbase calling it the best in the States.

The DE lovingly described the fanbase as one of the most passionate people who have the team’s back in their high and low moments.

While fans are certainly the backbone of the franchise, many were not too flattered by the video message.

Fans’ woes with the Dallas Cowboys

While many appreciated Lawrence’s efforts in hyping up his long-time home, many internet users also pointed out how a championship win is the need of the hour.

One person wrote, “Cowboys fans getting hype over this video just to get let down come playoffs,” along with a skull emoji.

Another fan called out Lawrence for previously showing a complete lack of enthusiasm during a game, saying, “Keep In mind this is the same guy that used the excuse “we were just tired,” while talking about the playoff lost to Green Bay last year.”

The situation is certainly frustrating for Dallas fans, considering how the franchise hasn’t reached the NFL championship in almost 28 years.

With the do-or-die pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy and their discouraging track record, odds are not in favor of Dallas.

Add to this the dragging contract situation of their key players, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott had fans tired and irritated with owner Jerry Jones.

This season seems to have gotten off to a hopeful start though, as they won their Week 1 match-up 33-17 against the Browns.