Micah Parsons vs. DeMarcus Lawrence: Stephen A. Smith Calls the Cowboys Fanbase “Delusional”

There’s trouble brewing in Dallas. And no, it’s not because the Cowboys are about to take the field in a playoff game.

Former Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent 11 years with the team, recently joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Shortly after signing with the franchise, he claimed he left the Cowboys because he was “for sure not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

This comment, expectedly, ticked off some of his old teammates. Parsons appeared to take the most offense. He said Lawrence’s words reeked of “rejection and envy” and labeled them “clown sh*t.” Lawrence retorted by saying he “told the truth.” The four-time Pro Bowler added that if Parsons “spent less time tweeting,” he “wouldn’t have left.” Ouch.

This feud must have given Stephen A. Smith, one of the Cowboys’ most infamous haters, a Grinch-like grin even as he said Lawrence “didn’t even have a chance to pass gas” before trash-talking Dallas. He then shifted focus to the Cowboys’ fanbase, whom he didn’t hesitate to kick while they were down.

“I’m looking at the Cowboys fans right now… you know I’m laughing at you. ‘You know we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year, right?’ Ah, nah! 30 years and counting… you had credible reasons to believe that until the playoffs arrived, and y’all nosedived… the most delusional, disgusting, nauseating fanbase in American history,” he said mockingly on the Stephen A. Smith Show.

Smith said he’s “just trolling” and “wants the Cowboys to be good.” However, that’s only because he wants their hopes “to fall off the roof, not a curb.” And Smith was far from the only pundit to throw in his two cents on the Parsons-Lawrence beef.

Nick Wright slams Lawrence for beef with Dallas

Wright didn’t dive into the weeds on Dallas’ fanbase like Smith, electing to concentrate on the players at hand. And his gripe is with Lawrence, not Parsons.

“I think Micah [Parsons] was accurate and honest, and I think DeMarcus Lawrence was unnecessarily rude… and dishonest about why they didn’t win… what was a bigger reason the Cowboys underachieved the last few years: Micah’s social media use, or one of their highest-paid players not being anything like the player he was when he got his contract?” Wright asked.

Wright’s point is valid. Lawrence posted 25 combined sacks across the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. On Apr. 5, 2019, he signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension with Dallas. From 2019-24, he totaled just 27 sacks in 77 games.

Smith supported Wright’s assertion, saying “we’re not sure the Cowboys wanted to keep” Lawrence because “the last time he had double-digit sacks was six years ago.”

Had Lawrence been more productive the past six years, they may have extended him again. Instead, Parsons is their clear-cut franchise defender and Lawrence is gone. Perhaps he is now somewhat spiteful because of that.