Commanders QB Sam Howell Once Used NIL to Help Feed Underprivileged Kids

Back in 2019, notable changes took place at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte as digital references replaced the traditional stacks of physical media guides. Most of all, athletes could now openly discuss financial opportunities following the NCAA’s relaxation of rules on name, image, and likeness (NIL) profits. Though among them, it was the then-North Carolina, now Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell who stood out. The quarte­rback’s very first NIL deal wasn’t just about money. He went above and beyond by volunte­ering for TABLE, an organization that serves over 700 underprivileged kids every week.

Expressing his commitment to community impact, Howell emphasized, “I just want to do something where I can give back to the community and make an impact on somebody’s life.” Not stopping there, he also took it upon himself to raise awareness about food insecurity. Even TABLE’s executive dire­ctor, Ashton Tippins couldn’t contain his gratitude for the quarte­rback’s partnership. He stresse­d how important it is to shed light on the issue of food inse­curity among children. It’s amazing to see someone like the Commanders QB using his platform for good. After all, his journey is one for the books and this is what sets him apart.

His commitment to giving back off the field is commendable and so is his involvement in community service. He has always understood the power of leveraging NIL opportunities for both personal and altruistic goals as he even hosted a dinner to support more kids in 2021.

TABLE’s Fundraising Dinner with Howell and Drake Maye

UNC quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye collaborated with TABLE for a fundraising dinner on May 19, aiming to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing healthy food and nutrition education for Orange County children. The event, featuring a catered dinner and auction, garnered praise from Maye, who emphasized the community’s need and his eagerness to assist. The donations, exceeding $600,000 over two years, contribute to TABLE’s capital campaign for a new space in downtown Carrboro.

Heels4Life, a collective supporting UNC Football in the NIL landscape, played a significant role in the fundraiser, contributing auction items, and involved several football players like Defensive Lineman Jahvaree Ritzie. Later Ritzie stressed the importance of meeting community needs, applauding the Tar Heel family’s support for the cause. Now, Heels4Life, aligning with the new NIL landscape, is collaborating with UNC’s donor community to provide comprehensive support for student-athletes, preparing them for life beyond Chapel Hill.