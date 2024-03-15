Geno Smith Wastes No Time to React After Seahawks Trade for a QB1

Is trouble looming in Seattle? After ousting their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are yet to find their footing. Yes, they improved in the 2021 season clinching second place in the NFC West from a dead last run in the previous year. But in 2023, with an injury-laden defense, and struggle against tough opponents, they didn’t make the cut for the postseason. And if the 37-3 loss against the Ravens wasn’t embarrassing enough — when Drew Lock swayed the 12s by obliterating the Eagles, questions were raised about the man who was calling the shots, Geno Smith. Is he good enough? Should the club look for a better leader elsewhere? Well, we might get that answer in the upcoming season, as the Hawks signed a quarterback that could very well replace Smith — as soon as this season.

We are talking about Sam Howell, of course, who started all 17 games for the Commanders last season. He didn’t make much impact, however, as the club concluded their season on a sad note (4-13). But it was just his second season in the league with just one start in 2022 and it’s not like we haven’t seen bigger comebacks in the National Football League. So the question remains: Should this worry Geno Smith?

Perhaps not one bit, as the former Jets’ QB welcomed Howell to the team with open arms. When the NFL itself reported the update about Howell’s trade, Geno had a one-word reply that said much more. He exclaimed, “Baller! ”

The Commanders currently own the No. 2 draft pick for the 2024 season and with Howell’s ousting, it’s safe to say that they will be looking to pick a stellar QB in Detroit. According to Spotrac, the former Tar Heels star inked a 4-year, $4.02 million contract after getting drafted in 2022. The Seahawks and the Commanders reportedly exchanged draft picks for this trade.

NFL World Reacts to Sam Howell’s Arrival in Seattle

While Geno Smith is very much elated with Sam Howell’s arrival, fans didn’t pull any punches when throwing shades at the 33-year-old quarterback. From “That’s ur replacement lil bro” to “He taking your job“, it’s nothing short of a massacre. However, there were positive comments too, with a few praising the 2024 QB room, while others showered praise on Howell. Take a look:

Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that Howell excelled half the season in 2023, and from the first 10 games, he racked up 2,783 passing yards — the league’s best. He also tallied 17 touchdowns, clinching the fifth spot. Perhaps the former four-star prospect out of Monroe, who is known for his rushing game, will help the Seahawks regain momentum. They did suffer last season on the ground, and Howell, with his five rushing touchdowns, can move mountains for the club.