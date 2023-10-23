NFL Fines Sets Back WR DK Metcalf By More Than $65,000 In Just Four Games This Season For On-Field Infractions

The Seattle Seahawks Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is infamous for his rough playing style. However, it has cost him a number of games this season. Metcalf received his sixth fine overall and his fourth for needless roughness on Saturday. DK’s recent fine on the field was for about $16,391, which has brought the fine season total to more than $65,000.

His most recent on-field infraction came against Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt for shoving the player in unnecessary roughness. However, he still stays adamant about his playing style.

Fourth of Many Fines this Season for Seahawks DK Metcalf

Seattle­ Seahawks wide rece­iver DK Metcalf recently received his fourth fine­ of the NFL season. This penalty was given due to an unnecessary roughne­ss incident during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Seahawks unfortunately lost by a score of 17-13. The amount of this fine was $16,391 per Dov Kleiman’s recent tweet, which aligns with the prede­termined penalty se­t by the league and playe­rs’ association for such offenses.

Adding to his total fines for the season, Metcalf’s accumulated pe­nalties now stand at $65,563 in total. These fine­s stem from five different infractions, with at least one imposed in four separate games. The most re­cent fine came as a re­sult of an incident occurring in the second quarte­r when there were just over nine minute­s remaining on the clock. During this play, Metcalf pushe­d Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from behind after the whistle had blown. Metcalf, in response, contended that he was merely blocking on the play and hadn’t heard the whistle.

Metcalf has had an impressive start in the NFL, consistently surpassing 900 yards in each of his first four seasons and leading his team with 337 yards in the first five games this year, despite playing with a rib injury since Week 2. But, his impressive game is somewhat tainted by the numerous penalties he’s racked up. Since his debut in 2019, he has been penalized 10 times for actions like taunting, unsportsmanlike conduct, unnecessary roughness, or disqualification, the highest in the league. So far in his career, he’s gotten the most penalties – 28 total – out of any receiver in the league.

Critics have heavily criticized him for his actions, especially this season, accusing him of bogging down the Seahawks with the penalties. Even Coach Carroll acknowledged this setback, saying, “He knows. He’s got to clean it up.” However, it seems that Metcalf has his own ideas.

“I’m not Going to Change”: Metcalf’s Outlook on Penalties

During a recent game, Metcalf received a penalty for blocking, claiming he hadn’t heard the whistle. Despite this and possible fines, he remains determined to maintain his playing style, emphasizing he won’t change as a player or person. In a recent weekly news conference Wednesday per Seattle Times , he said,

“I’m not going to change the way I play. If you look at the penalties, there’s a taunting, unnecessary roughness, face mask, and holding, and I think it was one more in there. I’m doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself knowing how I play and just try to be consistent and have clean hands or whatever the case may be, but I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person.”

And it seems like he is not the only one. Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was also fined for a block he made during a play but was not penalized in the game. Dissly’s block was on display during a 21-yard run by Kenneth Walker III in the second quarter. Despite the penalties and fines, some players remain committed to their playing style and approach on the field.