Commanders vs Ravens: Injury Update on Rashod Bateman, Brian Robinson & Others

The Week 6 clash between the Commanders and the Ravens is all set to take place at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Jayden Daniels’ crew would have to face the daunting offense led by Lamar Jackson to achieve their fifth consecutive victory.

Advertisement

While some players might return to active status on the roster, the absence of others due to injury and sickness would cause difficulty for their respective teams. In light of this, the Commanders‘ second practice of the week saw many players returning to the field.

Linebacker Jordan Magee was back on the field after a knee injury along with DE Efe Obada, who returned after recovering from a lower leg ailment. However, Thursday saw some inactive players too, with Brian Robinson Jr, Tyler Owens and Phidarian Mathis not participating.

Johnson was absent for the first two days of practice due to his knee injury which has been giving him trouble since last week. There’s still hope for the running back’s return to the game though. Having missed the first two days of practice ahead of Week 5, he had still played against the Browns.

The final injury report on Friday will decide whether we can see the RB in action against the Ravens or not. For the time being, Austin Ekeler has returned from his concussion injury and was in full participation with a heel injury.

Clelin Ferrell returned in limited participation after being absent from the last three games. The defensive end’s return seems hopeful with head coach Dan Quinn expressing his optimism about the same last week.

“It was awesome to have him back here at practice. And so he is definitely trending in the right space, but just not quite there just yet. But he really had a good week.“

While the Commanders’ roster situation looks relatively healthy, the Ravens also have hopes for their crucial wide receiver’s return ahead of Sunday’s game.

Rashod Bateman makes return in limited capacity

After missing practice on Wednesday, Bateman was back with limited participation in Thursday’s practice. While the WR was reported to have been suffering from a groin injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh dismissed it as “after-game type of things,” as per TheBaltimoreBanner.

This is surely good news for the Ravens fans as Bateman has quite some hopes pinned on his back. Even Harbaugh had said as much before the season commenced.

“Rashod’s been working to make plays — To see him come out and make those catches, those are great catches. That’s what we expect from Rashod Bateman. He’s expected to be a top receiver in the league for us. That’s what we’re planning on.“

While hopes of the WR returning on Sunday to assist Jackson in the offense rise, the defense of the team continues to suffer as some defensive players might be absent due to injuries. Linebacker Malik Harrison, CB Arthur Maulet, and DE Broderick Washington did not participate in Thursday’s practice, along with guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

Under good news, Rasheen Ali participated in full capacity despite his neck injury. So did Charlie Kolar with his toe injury.

Baltimore and Washington will both leave no stone unturned to cement a victory over the other in the M&T Bank Stadium’s faceoff. However, it will be only after the final injury report that we will know who will have the starting edge in the clash between the two.