Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Update: Unforeseen Resistance Emerges Amidst Bill Belichick Hiring Process

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions from the media after a game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick bid goodbye to the New England Patriots after a difficult season, full of rumors of his transition. His next landing destination is widely believed to be Atlanta, where the Falcons are awaiting a change at their helm. However, amidst the recruitment, an unforeseen resistance has emerged at the Atlanta Falcons front office which might cause a hurdle.

The Atlanta Falcons saw a disappointing end to their season a fortnight ago with the incumbent head coach Arthur Smith being fired. Before the Divisional Round, the Falcons have been conducting virtual interviews to fill the position as per the NFL rules. Amongst the contenders is Bill Belichick, who has already gone through two rounds of interviews with the team but now faces an unexpected roadblock. Reportedly, the front office wants team owner Arthur Blank to look the other way, which was highlighted by Bill Simmons.

“The people that run the franchise, they just want to keep their jobs, they’re in job preservation mode, so they’re like Maybe we hire Raheem Morris.“

As presumed, the 71-year-old former Patriots coach has many options with seven head coach openings in the NFL. As a result SI reported that Belichick flew to Atlanta in Arthur Blank’s private jet being the ‘top candidate’ for the Falcons’s helm. That being said, Bill Belichick is believed to follow the ‘Patriot Way’ and a straightforward style. This has now led his return to the NFL under Atlanta Falcons in question. In an attempt to balance excellence and flexibility, the Falcons have continued to explore their options.

Bill Belichick Claimed to be ‘Top Candidate’ Amongst Other Options for Atlanta Falcons Head Coach

The Falcons have interviewed other coaches including Raheem Morris, the current defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. The other names aside from Bill Belichick are Bengals OC Brian Callahan, 49ers DC Steve Wilks, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, CFB National Champion Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, Eagles OC Brian Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik.

The Falcons have also interviewed potential suitors from top NFL pool including the AFC East leaders Buffalo Bills Interim OC Joe Brady. Names from the Ravens who are set to host the Chiefs for the AFC Championship include Assistant HC Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald.

However, Bill Belichick with his 27 years of experience as a head coach is being clocked in the NFL market. Consequently, the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert to mold might also be a great destination for Belichick. The Chargers seem ready for the offensive success but ownership and salary cap may be potential hurdles.

The Washington Commanders offer good salary-cap space and the No.2 overall pick, presenting a project in making for Belichick. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys with a skilled roster and an unextended contract for Mike McCarthy is another option. But with the 2024 reserved for McCarthy, a gig like NFL analyst presents a port-of-call. As the teams and names weigh options, NFL fans eagerly anticipate an exciting Super Bowl and the upcoming season ahead.