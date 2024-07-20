Compared to Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick’s Biography Was a Walk in the Park: NYT Best-Selling Author

New York Times best-selling sports writer, Ian O’Connor, is gearing up to release his much-awaited book, “Out of the Darkness; The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” next month. However, O’Connor, famous for his 2018 work, “Belichick; The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time ” realizes now that working on Rodgers’ story was a different challenge altogether compared to his previous subject, Bill Belichick.

During a discussion on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, O’Connor revealed that he invested months attempting to secure an interview with the New York Jets QB, only to face vague responses or silence. It took O’Connor until February this year to finally secure a brief two-hour fact-checking session with him.

Although the conversation was short-lived, this session with the Super Bowl XLV champion played a major role in polishing the book’s content.

Nevertheless, obstacles continued. Shortly after their meeting, Rodgers found himself entangled in controversies like the ‘Sandy Hook conspiracy’ and the ‘Presidential running mate’ rumors, complicating O’Connor’s task.

“RFK Jr. story dropped, followed by the Sandy Hook conspiracy story, and then some podcasts he did after my access to him where more conspiracies were talked about. I thought Belichick was tough, but compared to Rodgers, Belichick was a walk in the park.”

In contrast to Belichick’s somewhat approachable nature, Rodgers proved to be unpredictable, making it challenging for O’Connor to construct a narrative. “It was a challenge, and hopefully, I conquered it. I guess the readers will let me know if I did,” Ian continued.

Notably, O’Connor’s book about Belichick narrates the life of the former Patriots HC — exploring his early years, strategies, and intricate relationships with owner Robert Kraft and QB Tom Brady. On the other hand, “Out of the Darkness” promises to delve not just into Rodgers’ NFL journey but also into his personal life, spiritual beliefs, and conflicts with the Green Bay Packers.

That said, as the conversation continued, O’Connor also listed the differences in how Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning present themselves to the public and interact with the media.

O’Connor Explores How Rodgers Stands in Sharp Contrast to Eli Manning

When it comes to New York sports, fans are used to figures like Eli Manning and Derek Jeter, who maintain clean-cut images and steer clear of controversy. However, O’Connor believes that Rodgers stands out from this mold.

According to his research, Rodgers seemingly thrives on being at the center of attention, shaping media narratives through his remarks, and enjoys the scrutiny and analysis that comes with his style. However, O’Connor feels this has led to growing friction between the ex-Green Bay Packers star and the press, especially when it comes to his political views, which are often at odds with what he sees as “liberal media.”

The book, “Out of the Darkness; The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers” also explores how the QB’s’ stance on vaccination turned him into somewhat of a villain figure, a stark contrast to his public persona, in which he has often stood up for those who received ill-treatment and voiced his sadness about tragic events.

“He was a guy who was very socially aware. He backed Colin Kaepernick and the right to kneel in protest. He actually rebuked a fan who shouted out an anti-Muslim slur in the middle of the national anthem right after the Paris terrorist attacks and received a letter of appreciation from President Obama.”

That being said, the book is set to hit the shelves on August 13, 2024. It is a great chance for all the Aaron Rodgers fans to get to know the QB up close.