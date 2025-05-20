Elle Duncan Explains Why Aaron Rodgers Is Headed to the Steelers as Kelly Stafford ‘Prays’ for Matthew Stafford

There’s only one team in the NFL right now without a clear starting quarterback: the Pittsburgh Steelers. And they’re still searching for their definitive QB1. The man they’re eyeing? Aaron Rodgers, who, surprisingly, remains unsigned.

For the first time in his career, the four-time MVP is a free agent, and he’s taking his time exploring options. But so far, the Steelers appear to be the only team actively offering him the starting job. Meanwhile, sportswriter Elle Duncan believes Pittsburgh is the most likely landing spot for Rodgers.

During an appearance on The Morning After podcast with Kelly Stafford, Duncan shared her thoughts on Rodgers’ future. While she doesn’t believe he’s worth the hype anymore, she still hopes he ends up in Pittsburgh—for the Steelers’ sake—because they’re desperate for a leader under center.

Duncan criticized Rodgers for dragging out the process and holding all the leverage. In her view, the veteran QB hasn’t done anything noteworthy in the past two seasons to justify this kind of influence over a franchise. Yet, the Steelers find themselves in a position where they might have no choice. Without a proven starter on the roster, they may be forced to roll into the season with Mason Rudolph, a competent backup but not a long-term solution.

The franchise has already made major investments in offensive weapons. Now they need a quarterback who can actually deliver the ball to them. Rodgers, despite being well past his prime, may be their best—and only—realistic option. His glory days are behind him, but Pittsburgh might still offer him a two-year window to close out his career.

“I think he’s going to go to Pittsburgh. I personally don’t think what we’ve been seeing on the field in the last couple of years, I don’t think he should be in a position to be able to hold an entire franchise hostage. They’re desperate for a QB. For someone who is well past his prime, I’m not really sure he has earned that right at this point, but for all intents and purposes, he’s going to Pittsburgh,” Duncan outlined.

Kelly Stafford, listening intently to Elle Duncan’s take on Aaron Rodgers, shared a personal hope of her own: that her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, never finds himself in a similar situation at age 42—still hanging on, unsure when to walk away.

She expressed her wish that Matthew would recognize when it’s time to step away from the game, before it’s too late. Her co-host, Hank, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that every athlete should have the self-awareness to know when their time is up and they’re ready to hang up the cleats. Elle agreed wholeheartedly.

“I’m hoping we’re never having this conversation about Matthew. I pray we’re not. Let’s just pray Matthew knows that.”

“Leave football before football leaves you”—a simple yet powerful statement. It’s a motto Aaron Rodgers might have benefited from adopting. After a Hall of Fame career, he seems to be holding out for one last shot at glory, delaying the inevitable. He wants to go out on top, on his own terms, before closing the most important chapter of his life. But as history has shown, that’s easier said than done.

Tom Brady, too, struggled to let go. After announcing his retirement, he came back for one final season—a decision that reportedly cost him his marriage. That’s the kind of all-consuming love some players have for the game. Rodgers might be wired the same way. But for his legacy’s sake, it may be time to bow out before the game moves on without him, and tarnishes everything he has built