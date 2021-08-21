“Competition with Gardner Minshew doesn’t bother me”: Trevor Lawrence is confident he’ll win Jaguars starting quarterback job even as Urban Meyer delays decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hope that the arrival of Trevor Lawrence will turn the franchise around after an abysmal 2020 season. And that means QB Gardner Minshew will move to the backup spot on the roster. But Lawrence wont be gifted the spot that easily.

The Trevor Lawrence era in Jacksonville officially began after they drafted the Clemson QB first overall in the 2021 draft. The rookie was expected to be a Week 1 starter, but with Gardner Minshew having a solid camp, the Jags will have a QB battle on their hands that could head into the NFL season.

Though he’s the first-overall pick, Lawrence still has to compete for starting reps, often rotating with Minshew over the past few weeks. Lawrence hasn’t made very many mistakes during camp, but he’s had a few over the past few weeks, including a three-interception affair early on in camp. However, the Clemson Alum doesn’t seem to be making the same mistakes twice.

With the regular season around the corner, HC Urban Meyer and the Jags will hope to lock down the spot as fast as possible. But with Meyer still undecided on who he thinks should start come Week 1, Monday’s preseason game against the Saints will be crucial for both QBs.

But Trevor Lawrence is not too worried.

Trevor Lawrence opened about QB battle with Gardner Minshew

Urban Meyer’s players don’t seem too worried about competing for starting spots. In fact, Lawrence told reporters that he believes a quarterback competition like this is the best way to run a team.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s the way to run a team, honestly. The best player has to play and you’ve got to compete. As a first-year player coming in, it’s kind of what’s expected. You want to compete for the job. There’s a right way to do things, and I think they’ve handled it great. We’re in a good spot and we’re just going to keep working, and I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get. That’s all I can really do.” Lawrence’s development will be crucial for the Jaguars over the course of this season, and it’ll start on the field Monday as the team plays in its preseason matchup against the Saints. Though Lawrence still has to compete for starting reps, he isn’t overly concerned, however, working to simply be the best quarterback for the team he can be — to do his job in order to win games. Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell says QB Trevor Lawrence will “probably” start Monday night against the #Saints , but mentions there is still a QB battle between Lawrence and Minshew pic.twitter.com/Wfvu5aBdPy — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) August 19, 2021 Regardless of whether he starts or not, Trevor Lawrence will not be warming the bench too long. And he should eventually take over the starting job should he not come out of camp as QB1. And a game under the bright lights against a quality will do wonders for him.

Also Read: “We Lost Because You Don’t Know How To Coach.”: When a Young Peyton Manning Lashed Out at His Youth Basketball Coach And Learnt His Lesson