“It’s Only 4 Below Cam Ward”: Fans React to Shedeur Sanders’ Rumored Madden 26 Rating

Shedeur Sanders has been under the microscope for months now, and it seems the scrutiny isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement

From being shockingly passed over for four full rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft—before the Cleveland Browns finally picked him 144th overall in the fifth round—to catching headlines recently for off-field speeding violations, the former Colorado quarterback has lived in the spotlight for reasons both deserved and controversial.

And now, with the reported leak of Madden NFL 26 ratings, the conversation around Shedeur has unsurprisingly reignited.

According to rumors from the grapevine, the Browns rookie has received a 67 overall rating in the upcoming edition of the NFL’s most popular video game. It’s not a flattering number, especially considering his pre-draft hype and the belief that he could’ve been a top-10 pick had the narrative gone differently.

Yikes: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is rumored to have a 67 overall rating in Madden 26. The Shedeur disrespect needs to stop ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iFEGbA56MG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 24, 2025

Yet, in context, it’s in line with how Madden typically evaluates Day 3 selections. And, in fact, not far off from some of the game’s most elite young prospects.

For instance, Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, reportedly earned a 71 overall rating. That’s just four points above Sanders, despite Ward going more than 143 picks earlier, which is why a section of fans felt that Shedeur Sanders hasn’t been unfairly rated.

“It’s only 4 below Cam Ward. Where’s the disrespect?” said one fan under Dov Kleiman’s X post.

Another added: “This is a very misplaced take. Cam Ward went 1 overall, and his Madden overall is 71 (according to SI). If the number 1 overall pick is a 71, then a guy who goes five rounds later should probably be lower than a 67.”

The rest, meanwhile, continued trolling Sanders with the nicest of banter. “Same number as the speed he was going over the speed limit,” hilariously penned one user. “67?! he’s still overrated smh, i’d give him like a 47,” joked another.

That said, it’s worth noting that the chatter doesn’t stop here. Travis Hunter, Shedeur’s former teammate and two-way phenom at Colorado — now with the Jaguars — reportedly received a 76 overall rating.

Given Hunter’s unique talent and first-round profile, his number makes sense on paper, but it’s still a reminder of how much expectations differ between the two close friends, especially as both enter their rookie seasons under very different spotlights.

But to be fair, Shedeur Sanders has already flashed promise on the field. Since arriving at Browns rookie minicamp, the 22-year-old has reportedly impressed in drills and red zone sessions, with several highlights including a now-viral touchdown pass showcasing his signature pocket awareness.

But as is often the case, early progress doesn’t immediately translate into video game validation. Madden ratings are often slow to catch up, and that might be just fine with Sanders, who’s clearly been fueled by slights.

The chips on the Browns quarterback’s shoulder are clearly stacking up, but if history is any indication, that’s exactly when the Sanders shine.