Concerning Injury Updates on DJ Reed and Zach Frazier Ahead of Jets – Steelers SNF Clash

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are moments away from rounding out an entertaining Week 7 slate on Sunday Night Football. Approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff, each team released which seven player from their 53-man roster would be inactive for the contest.

Both squads will have some key players down. The biggest name on the sidelines for the Jets is cornerback D.J. Reed (groin). The seven-year veteran will be sitting out his second contest of the season (Week 2) after failing to log any practice time this week. Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) will also be absent for the second consecutive game.

Rookie offensive lineman Zach Frazier (ankle) is the most important inactive Pittsburgh player. The 2024 second-round pick did not practice a single time this week after suffering his injury in the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York and Pittsburgh each have a rookie wide receiver sidelined as well. Malachi Corley (coach’s decision) and Roman Wilson (hamstring) were both third-round selections in late April. They’ve combined to make just four appearances this year.

Corley hasn’t suited up for the Jets since Week 3. New York’s addition of Davante Adams to their lineup will make it even harder for the former Western Kentucky product to earn playing time moving forward.

Adams, who became reacquainted with Aaron Rodgers earlier this week via trade, isn’t the only player making a team debut tonight. Quarterback Russell Wilson, a free agent signee of the Steelers’ is making his first start in place of Justin Fields. The controversial move follows a 4-2 stretch from Fields, placing extra pressure on Wilson to perform and carry Pittsburgh to a victory on their home turf.