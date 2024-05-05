mobile app bar

Concerning Update Emerges On Jordan Love’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur After a Gym Mishap

Aniket Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Concerning Update Emerges On Jordan Love’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur After a Gym Mishap

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks about defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley during a press conference Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love will be in the limelight this upcoming season after head coach Matt LaFleur displayed that he could create magic with the young QB. However, his wait for the new season turned painful after a recent gym mishap. During the 2024 NFL drafts, fans got worried about Matt LaFleur’s health when he showed up wearing a sling last week. The Packers’ head coach has finally explained how he got hurt following Day 1 of the rookie minicamp.

 

He stated he suffered a pectoral injury while bench pressing at the gym. He was also spotted wearing an immobilizer at the rookie camp as he is recovering from the surgery he had last week. Now, he won’t be able to use his left hand for quite some time but is expected to be in full health once the training camp begins. In an interview with Athletic, he playfully stated, “Got in a little fight with the bench press. I lost.”

Despite his injury, he is still leading and won’t let it stop his team from getting stronger this season. Last year, the Green Bay Packers, led by young QB Jordan Love, surprised everyone. They finished 9-8 and made it to the playoffs. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the first round but lost by just three points to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round thus ending their season.

Packers Fans React to Head Coach LaFleur’s Injury

Football fans had strong reactions upon learning about the serious injury suffered by the Packers’ head coach. Considering Matt LaFleur’s past history of injuries, they noted how he often deals with injuries before football camps.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A social media user commented,

A different one mentioned,

Someone else expressed,

It’s not the first time Matt LaFleur has dealt with an injury in the offseason. In 2019, he ruptured his Achilles while playing basketball at Lambeau Field’s gym during the offseason. He underwent surgery but returned with full force, leading the Packers to a 13-3 season. However, it was the 49ers again who caused heartbreak by defeating them 37-20 in the NFC Conference Championship game.

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these