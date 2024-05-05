Concerning Update Emerges On Jordan Love’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur After a Gym Mishap

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love will be in the limelight this upcoming season after head coach Matt LaFleur displayed that he could create magic with the young QB. However, his wait for the new season turned painful after a recent gym mishap. During the 2024 NFL drafts, fans got worried about Matt LaFleur’s health when he showed up wearing a sling last week. The Packers’ head coach has finally explained how he got hurt following Day 1 of the rookie minicamp.

Advertisement

He stated he suffered a pectoral injury while bench pressing at the gym. He was also spotted wearing an immobilizer at the rookie camp as he is recovering from the surgery he had last week. Now, he won’t be able to use his left hand for quite some time but is expected to be in full health once the training camp begins. In an interview with Athletic, he playfully stated, “Got in a little fight with the bench press. I lost.”

Despite his injury, he is still leading and won’t let it stop his team from getting stronger this season. Last year, the Green Bay Packers, led by young QB Jordan Love, surprised everyone. They finished 9-8 and made it to the playoffs. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the first round but lost by just three points to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round thus ending their season.

Packers Fans React to Head Coach LaFleur’s Injury

Football fans had strong reactions upon learning about the serious injury suffered by the Packers’ head coach. Considering Matt LaFleur’s past history of injuries, they noted how he often deals with injuries before football camps.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A social media user commented,

A different one mentioned,

Someone else expressed,

It’s not the first time Matt LaFleur has dealt with an injury in the offseason. In 2019, he ruptured his Achilles while playing basketball at Lambeau Field’s gym during the offseason. He underwent surgery but returned with full force, leading the Packers to a 13-3 season. However, it was the 49ers again who caused heartbreak by defeating them 37-20 in the NFC Conference Championship game.