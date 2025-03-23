Connie Knight Shares a Four-Word Response as Deion Sanders Revisits Nike’s Tribute to His Mother

If endorsement is an art, Deion Sanders is a master of his craft. Coach Prime has been boosting Nike’s brand value since his 2023 reunion with the brand. And last year, the athletic footwear giant made a priceless gesture.

But, how? Nike designed an all-red colorway as a tribute to Sanders’ mom, Connie Knight. It was a special move. What makes this heartwarming is that shoes designed to celebrate a mother’s sacrifice are rare in the sporting world. Named “A Love Letter to Connie,” the Nike Air DT Max 96 is set to drop this summer during Colorado’s offseason, with a price tag of $170.

After Colorado’s Big 12 Spring Practice, Deion posted three pictures of the Nike shoes designed for his mom on Instagram. The post captivated fans in no time. More importantly, Mom Connie had a special reaction which she posted on the Stories.

Deion Sanders' mom Connie Knight is impressed with Nike's tribute to her hard work.

“God is so good,” Connie wrote, perhaps reflecting on the hardships she faced while raising her son. Indeed, Deion has been vocal about her sacrifices in the past. During an interaction with Reach the People last February, he praised his mom’s hard work while raising him after his parents’ divorce.

“My staff says I’m stubborn because I love to work. But I’ve never, in my life, seen my mama take a day off. I can’t recall a time when I was at home and my mom said, ‘I’m not going to work because I don’t feel good.’ I can’t recall it,” Deion remembered.

While the love between Deion and his mom is evident, fans also couldn’t help but admire Nike’s special shoes and the striking red colorway, giving them a unique look and feel.

Colorado fans appreciate Nike's specially designed shoes for Deion Sanders.

Several fans voiced their sentiments with a “need ’em.” The hype is already real. Additionally, Deion is also likely to get more endorsement help from Travis Hunter, who often visits his locker room to “steal” his valuables, including his shoes, as a playful gesture to celebrate their bond.

Due to Deion’s foot problems following a medical procedure, Nike has been providing him with customized shoes to meet his needs. In addition, Nike’s iconic tagline, “Just Do It,” perfectly matches Deion’s commitment to staying focused by simplifying the process.

As Coach Prime looks to take Colorado to new heights in the 2025 season, without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the cleats are expected to provide him more confidence, along with the undeniable swag they offer.