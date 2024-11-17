Constantly Improving Heisman Odds Of Travis Hunter During Utah Game Leaves Football World Speechless

Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds were a rollercoaster on Saturday morning. While the Buffs were busy practically beating up the Utes, the two star’s Heisman odds were doing a dance of their own.

Before his Buffaloes took on the Utah Utes on Saturday, Hunter’s betting odds to win the Heisman stood at -115. It didn’t take long for those odds to shorten significantly during the game. He intercepted a Utah pass late in the first quarter and returned it 21 yards. It was his third interception of the campaign and a play that resulted in his odds shooting up to -130.

About an hour later (late in the second quarter), Hunter made a seemingly impossible circus catch in double coverage to put the Buffaloes inside the Utes’ 10-yard line on a 4th-and- 8 play.

After that play, oddsmakers reacted swiftly and Hunter’s odds to win the Heisman jumped from -130 to -170 by the start of the second half.

Fans wasted no time in showing their awe of and support for Hunter, whose ability to maintain quality snaps while playing nearly the entire game on both sides of the ball makes him a unicorn in the NCAA.

Them: two-way players can't exist in modern football Travis Hunter: bet 😮‍💨 #WeComing — Paolo (@pattherogue) November 16, 2024

Travis hunter is a top 2 wr in college football while being a top 2 db in college football lmao if he doesn’t win the heisman it’s rigged pic.twitter.com/aoo1nf5vNG — John (@iam_johnw) November 16, 2024

GIVE THE BALL TO TRAVIS HUNTER AND LET HIM COOK 🔥 BUFFS HIT THE HEISMAN POSE 😮‍💨 (via @CFBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/4nlUq3SQee — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2024

The Heisman Trophy goes to the best collegiate football player every year, whether an offensive or defensive player—but what to do when you have a player like Hunter, who is world-class on one side of the football (cornerback) and one of the best in his conference at another (wide receiver)?

That’s the case this year, as he has emerged as the favorite for collegiate football’s highest honor in 2024.

Hunter stuns once again in Utes matchup

Hunter’s talent on both sides of the ball cannot be denied, especially after an all-around effort like the one he put forth against Utah.

He had 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine TDs on offense, 20 tackles, seven passes defended, two INTs, and a forced fumble on defense before the Utah game.

In that 25-point win, Hunter added five grabs for 55 yards on offense as well as three tackles, a pass defended, and an interception on defense. Oh, and he also had one rush for a five-yard TD.

At this point, it seems like this year’s Heisman is Travis Hunter’s to lose. He may see tough competition from Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has been putting up video game numbers all year, but Hunter just needs to keep the pace he’s been on (on both sides of the ball) to secure the award.