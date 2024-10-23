Cooper Kupp Injury History: A Look at All the Wounds the WR Sustained While Playing in NFL

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his eight-year NFL career. The 2017 third-round pick from Eastern Washington missed his first action due to injury in 2018. In Week 6 of that season, he suffered a knee sprain and sat out the next two contests.

Advertisement

He returned in Week 9 but went down again in Week 10. This time, his ailment – a torn ACL in his left knee – was much more severe and ended his campaign.

From 2019-2021, Kupp missed only one game (2020 Week 17: Covid-19 List). Over this stretch, he recorded 331 receptions, 4,082 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Kupp’s 2021 season ranks among the most dominant in NFL history. He led the league in all three receiving categories – 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns, making him the first wide receiver Triple Crown winner since Steve Smith Sr. (2005). Kupp finished 44 yards shy of Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yardage record (1,981).

While his regular season efforts earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award, Kupp’s best showings came in the postseason. In four playoff games, Kupp posted 33 receptions, 478 yards and six touchdowns. He hauled in the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI and won Super Bowl MVP honors.

However, in the three seasons that have followed, Kupp has again fallen victim to the injury bug. He has played in just 23 of 40 possible games. He has sprained his ankle three times and strained his hamstring once. The third ankle sprain has held him out of action since Week 2 this year.

The Rams (2-5) have been as battered and bruised as any team in the league in 2024. With a Super Bowl 59 appearance out of sight, they’re now considering trading him to a contender.

Where could Cooper Kupp be traded?

A recent string of major injuries to receivers across the NFL has created some openings in high-profile offenses.

One obvious fit for Kupp is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost slot receiver Chris Godwin for the season in their Monday Night loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will be without Mike Evans through their Week 11 bye.

Kupp has experience with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who hails from the Sean McVay coaching tree. He would provide Mayfield with a reliable option and could be another mentor to young wideouts Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan.

Another team with a clear need at receiver is the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve thrust Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman into larger roles inside their offense in Rashee Rice’s absence, but lack true star power in their receiving corps. Kupp, when healthy, gives Patrick Mahomes a legitimate weapon to draw coverage from Travis Kelce.

The Bucs may not feel the most confident in their Super Bowl chances down two main cogs. The Chiefs, though, are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. And right now, their pass offense is struggling to escape neutral gear. Mahomes has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6); Kelce hasn’t found the end zone a single time.

To win Super Bowl 59, Kansas City needs to boost its aerial attack. Kupp’s checkered injury history makes him a potentially risky acquisition, especially at the reported cost of a second-round pick. However, one can’t put a price on becoming back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl champions. For Kansas City, the reward Kupp could bring is well worth a high draft selection.